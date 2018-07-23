Tanner Sparks is a 19-year-old singer/ songwriter from Eustace, Texas. He began his career at an early age following in the footsteps of his two older brothers learning to play guitar and write songs.

At 16, a junior in High School, Tanner hustled the local open mic circuit until the gigs came in. The Tanner Sparks Band was officially formed in early 2016 and has been producing music for the soul ever since.

At 19 Tanner released an original single, “How Sorry I Am”, in 2017. And in January of this year he released the single “You Should Probably Leave” written by Chris Stapleton, Ashley Gorley, and Chris Dubois.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

July 28 @ Red Rock Saloon in Denison, Texas

August 17 @ Gilly's Bar and Grill- Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma

August 18 @ Ole Red Tishomingo in Tishomingo, Oklahoma

