A U.S. Army Veteran, Jenn Ford grew up in East Texas singing, playing piano, and was very active in her high school band. She attended Panola College on a vocal music scholarship and was selected for the Texas Junior College Honor Choir in 1998. She then decided to join the US Army as a Military Police Officer.

Jenn was selected from Army-wide submissions for an 8 moth special duty with Army Entertainment at Fort Belvoir, VA for the US Army Soldier Show in 2001.

Later, she served I the 62nd Army Ban as a classical, jazz, blues, rock, and funk vocalist for a year. She then moved to Heidelberg Germany to the US Army Europe Soldier’s Band and Chorus as a Performer, vocal trainer, women’s section leader, and Asst. Enlisted Vocal Director.

Jenn served two more years in regular duty before receiving honorable discharge and returning to East Texas.

Jenn was eventually recruited to be the lead singer-songwriter for heavy metal band, Bleed the Rain in 2011. For four years, they were one of the premiere local acts, making it to the finals of the 2014 ETX Music Awards, where she was a finalist for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Heavy Metal Band of the Year.

In 2015, Jenn teamed up with Rio Wallace, who is the lead guitar player in local Rock group Teazur. Together they formed Jen and Rio. They won the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards “Rising Star” Award just two months after they began playing together.

Jenn co-hosted the ETX Music Awards in 2015 and 2016. And in June 2016, she became a board member for her local Boys and Girls club and started their Summer Program Monday Music Outreach in 2016.

Most recently, she co-hosted the Texas Country Music Awards with Brandon Rhyder, is working on her first solo record, and continues to work as the Marketing Director for The Texas Country Music Association.

