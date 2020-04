NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has confirmed 2 new cases of COIVD-19 that brings the total to 18 in the county.

According to the City of Nacogdoches, the two cases are a 40-49-year-old female that has not traveled and a 70-79-year-old female who has not traveled and has been hospitalized.

