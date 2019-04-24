NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An article has been circulating on Facebook in regards to Larry Pugh, an ex-Jacksonville Police Department officer who is currently living in Nacogdoches County, being a serial killer and serial rapist.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, many in the community have been questioning local law enforcement about whether the information in the article is true or false.

"Some of the points in the article are correct and some are not," the NCSO said on Facebook.

However, they did release information, out of public concern, regarding what the believe is best for the community to know.

"Larry Pugh has not been convicted of murder or any sexual assault case," Sheriff Jason Bridges posted on Facebook. "He was convicted on other crimes and done time in federal prison (I believe 8 years) and then served sometime in the state system on another charge."

Pugh has been out of prison for several months and living in Nacogdoches County. He was not convicted of murder or a sex crime, so he is not a registered sex offender. He is currently on federal probation and will be for the next couple of years.

"Larry Pugh was the prime suspect in the death investigation of female victims that occurred in other counties," Sheriff Bridges stated on social media. "In my opinion he is very capable of being a dangerous man and you should know who he is. I do not know the whole background of why other charges were not brought against him, but I can tell you that he has done his time on the charges that he was convicted on. A quick Google search of his name can give you more information about the case."