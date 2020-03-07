Nacogdoches County reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

The new cases bring the total to 416 in the county.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, the new cases bring the total to 416 in the county.

Nacogdoches County has 96 active cases, 296 recoveries and 24 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues