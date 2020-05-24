NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.
According to officials, the new cases are a 40-49-year-old female from a previously reported household and a 70-79-year-old female.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: SUNDAY, MAY 24: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,400; deaths top 100