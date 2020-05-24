NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, the new cases are a 40-49-year-old female from a previously reported household and a 70-79-year-old female.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

