NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Nacogdoches Emergency Management Office, the new cases bring the total to 252 in the county.

The county currently has 64 active cases.

Remember it is especially important to practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and wear a mask as we approach this holiday weekend!

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

