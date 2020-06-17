NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 2 new deaths related to COVID-19.
According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, the two deaths were a 80-89-year-old female who passed away May 16 and the other was a 60-69 year-old-male who passed away June 10.
The county also reported 3 new cases of the virus.
Nacogdoches County has 326 confirmed cases, 256 recoveries and 25 deaths related to the virus.
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
