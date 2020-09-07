x
Nacogdoches County reports 38 new cases of COVID-19

The new cases bring the total to 508.
Credit: KYTX CBS19 Staff

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, 9 of the cases are from the same or previously reported households and 2 are related to long term care facilities.

Nacogdoches County has  508 total cases, 314 recoveries and 26 deaths related to the virus.
Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office
DSHS reported 18 cases yesterday afternoon-- 3 of these are associat... ed with long term care (LTC) facilities and 2 others are from the same household. Sadly, 1 of the LTC-associated cases resulted in death. Our hearts go out to their family and friends Recent cases include people of all ages--young and old.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

