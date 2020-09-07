Nacogdoches County reports 38 new cases of COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, 9 of the cases are from the same or previously reported households and 2 are related to long term care facilities.
Nacogdoches County has 508 total cases, 314 recoveries and 26 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.