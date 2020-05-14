NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, the new cases were reported Wednesday evening and now bring the total cases in the county to 224.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office provided a breakdown of the new cases:
- 19-29 Female
- 70-79 Female, Long Term Care
- 80-89 Male, Long Term Care
- 19-29 Male
The county has seen 81 recoveries as well as 11 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The county has administered 1,185 COVID-19 tests.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600
RELATED: WEDNESDAY, MAY 13: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 1,900