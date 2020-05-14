NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, the new cases were reported Wednesday evening and now bring the total cases in the county to 224.

The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office provided a breakdown of the new cases:

19-29 Female

70-79 Female, Long Term Care

80-89 Male, Long Term Care

19-29 Male

The county has seen 81 recoveries as well as 11 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The county has administered 1,185 COVID-19 tests.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600

