NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19
According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management, the county now has a total of 20 deaths related to the virus.
Nacogdoches County currently has a total of 263 cases, 198 recoveries and 20 deaths related to the virus.
There are currently 55 active cases in Nacogdoches County.
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
