NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County has reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19

According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management, the county now has a total of 20 deaths related to the virus.

Nacogdoches County currently has a total of 263 cases, 198 recoveries and 20 deaths related to the virus.

There are currently 55 active cases in Nacogdoches County.

Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office Results from state-mandated testing have started to make their way t... o local officials this week. As expected from an increase in testing volume, these results show an uptick of local case counts. This knowledge is beneficial to individuals and the community to ensure asymptomatic and high-risk populations are able to isolate themselves from others.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: SATURDAY, MAY 30: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,900; deaths top 100