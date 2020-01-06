NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services website is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, the new cases bring the total cases to 287 in the county.

Nacogdoches County has seen 200 recoveries and 20 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

