NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Scammers are back at it again.

Authorities are warning the public about a grand jury scam that threatens and intimidates people in order to access money.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the scammers will say they are a supervisor with the sheriff’s office. The name they are using is Sgt. Poe.

The imposters will say you missed grand jury or jury duty, and a warrant for your arrest has been issued. To avoid being arrested, the scammers will ask you to pay a fine. They will try to get information on your credit or debit card to gain access to your account.

Officials say your local county government does not operate in this manner. Law enforcement officers will not call you to collect money. Officials will always contact you by mail in regards to jury duty and most other county business.

Remember to never give out your personal information to anyone asking for more over the phone.

If you have been a victim of a scam please contact your local law enforcement agency to report this crime.