NACOGDOCHES, Texas — After seven seasons leading the Nacogdoches Dragons, head football coach and athletic director Bobby Reyes tells CBS19 he will retire effective June 1, 2019.

Reyes was hired by Nacogdoches Independent School District in January 2012 after Scott Ford accepted a position at Hildalgo ISD.

Reyes, a 1973 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, racked up more than 40 years of coaching experience in multiple sports, including baseball, also at Nacogdoches ISD in the 70s.

Nacogdoches ISD will now begin the search to fill the vacancy.