NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Nacogdoches man on three counts of indecency with a child.

According to a press release from NCSO, deputies arrested 24-year-old Shady Roberts Monday afternoon.

Investigators say messages revealed that Roberts was having an "active relationship" with a minor.

Investigators alerted the parents of the child of the activity that was taking place. A sane exam and forensic interview was conducted with the victim who is 15 years of age or less.

A warrant was issued and Roberts was arrested.

During the arrest, deputies say more evidence was found of him having ties with the victim.

Roberts was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on three counts of Indecency of a Child.