NACOGDOCHES — Officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning at 603 Old Tyler Rd also known as the ASD Lounge.

According to police, officers were called to the ASD Lounge multiple times regarding "large disturbances" earlier in the morning.

Just before 1:15 a.m., police responded to a gunshot call and found 21-year-old Lyric Polley lying on the ground outside of the club.

Authorities said Polley had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to her head.

Emergency medical personnel that responded to the scene declared that she was dead on the scene.

Officers have not made any arrests in reference to the homicide but are actively working the case.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.

