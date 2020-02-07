Nacogdoches police seeking help locating burglary suspect

An arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation has been issued for Mattie Alabama Emerson Pena, 32, from Nacogdoches.

Nacogdoches Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for burglary and possible fraudulent activity.

According to police, on June 30, officers responded to the 1600 block of Terracewood Lane for a burglary at a residence.

An investigation revealed that a woman driving a black four-door car was seen entering an attached garage of a home and stealing the resident's purse which contained financial instruments and personal property.

On July 1, authorities obtained a search warrant for an address on East Austin Street, believed to be the suspect's address.

Numerous items believed to either be stolen or obtained through fraudulent means from at least 14 victims were seized.

Nacogdoches police say further charges are expected in the coming days.