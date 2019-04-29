NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A suspect accused of shooting a 55-year-old man and barricading himself inside a home was found dead in his Nacogdoches County Jail cell Monday.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Laurel Oak Street at about 8 p.m..

According to Nacogdoches police officers responded to the resident after receiving a call involving a burglary.

When they arrived at the scene they found 55-year-old Alexander Casis with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital where is listed in stable condition.

SWAT arrived on scene to begin negations before taking the suspect, 31- year-old Andrew Haffert, into custody.

Haffert was charged with Burglary of Habitation.

Haffert was found dead in his cell Monday morning, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. The cause is not yet known.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.