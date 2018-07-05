— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you still haven’t gotten a Mother’s Day gift, don’t panic—you still have (some) time. Thankfully, for those of us who are completely lost on what to get or on a budget, our favorite stores and retailers are filled with inspiration and sales to get the perfect gift without breaking the bank. To help you out, we rounded up the best deals on home goods, clothing, shoes, and more on the internet this week that also make great gifts Mom will love:

1. 1-800-Flowers

Flowers go hand in hand with Mother’s Day, so even if you won’t see your mom in person this year, you should definitely send her some for the holiday. If you order early from 1-800-Flowers, you can save 20% on a bouquet for your mom with the code “FLWRTWNTY.”

Shop the 1-800-Flowers sale and save 20% on bouquets with the code “FLWRTWNTY”

2. Amazon

Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, and Fire TV streaming devices all make amazing gifts for anyone, especially tech-savvy moms. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on all the bestdevices for Mother’s Day, so you can give the gift of new technology.

Shop the Amazon sale and save on Amazon devices

3. Appliances Connection

If your mother has been complaining about her clothes taking fo rever in her dryer or casually dropping hints to your family that it's time to replace the dishwasher or upgrade the fridge, this might be a great time to make her happy. Right now, Appliances Connection is offering up to 65% off on select products including some of our favorite brands like Viking, Miele, and Thermador.

Shop the Appliances Connection sale and save up to 65%

4. Cratejoy

Instead of just giving Mom one gift, why not get her something that comes each month? Cratejoy has tons of fun subscription boxes like “Jackie’s Chocolate,” “Cozy Reader Club,” and “Mommy & Tots.” Right now, you can get up to 50% off featured boxes with the code “MOMSDAY.”

Shop the Cratejoy sale and save 50% on featured boxes with the code “MOMSDAY”

5. GAP

Known for their clothing staples and classic looks, GAP never goes out of style. Right now, they’re offering up to 50% off select items throughout the entire store. Plus, you can get an additional 20% off if you shop online with the code "YOUMAY."

Shop the GAP sale and save 20% with the code "YOUMAY"

6. Home Depot

Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to help your mom refresh her home decor for spring. Whether she redecorates every season or hasn't changed a thing since you were a baby, this is a great time for an upgrade. Right now, Home Depot is running sales on indoor and outdoor home decor and furniture that might just be on your mom’s wishlist.

Shop the Home Depot sale and save 20% on select decor and furniture

7. Lowe's

Everyone hates constantly cleaning, right? That's why your mom will love a robot vacuum and the LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ is our favorite smart robot vacuum. Right now, Lowe's is offering up to 30% off three LG Hom-Bot models.

Shop the Lowe's sale and save up to 30% off on LG Hom-Bots

8. PB Teen

Whether the mother in your life is your own or your sibling or spouse or friend, you can't go wrong with some trendy home decor. PB Teen is offering up to 50% off bedroom furniture, bean bag chairs, desks, and more, so Mom can feel young again.

Shop the PB Teen sale and save up to 50% on bedroom furniture

9. Wayfair

Wayfair is helping shoppers prep for the summer season with a mega sale on outdoor furniture. You can get up to 70% off outdoor chairs, planters, fire pits, and more to give Mom the backyard she's always wanted.

Shop the Wayfair sale and save up to 70% off outdoor furniture

10. Williams Sonoma

Sometimes moms need that extra kick of caffeine in the morning, which is why an espresso machine could be the perfect gift to give this Mother's Day. Williams and Sonoma is offering up to 40% off Nespresso machines plus $20 in coffee credit so you can buy a few packs of pods to get her started.

Shop the Williams Sonoma sale and save up to 40% off Nespresso

