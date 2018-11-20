Last Friday, an 11-year-old boy made it all the way to a gate at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport without ever showing a ticket, boarding pass or identification.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV 2 reported that the boy took a bus from his home in Clayton County, Georgia, to the airport, where he managed to get past the security checkpoint despite not having a boarding pass.

The unnamed minor managed to leave the TSA area before answering an agent about where his parents were.

At that point, the Transportation Security Administration told the Journal-Constitution, "We alerted the ATL Department of Aviation and then worked with the airport and police to be sure he was located."

Children run on a moving walkway on a concourse at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Patrick Semansky, AP

Meanwhile, Atlanta police told WSB-TV reporter Tom Jones that that Delta had called to report a boy had tried to get on one of their flights without a boarding pass.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos told the newspaper that around 5 p.m. that day, a Delta Air Lines employee called them to report that "an unaccompanied 11-year-old had tried to board one of their planes without a boarding pass," adding that "officers spoke with the boy to make an effort to locate his family.”

Jones quoted a TSA spokeswoman as saying they did not consider the incident a security breach because the boy was screened. Furthermore, as a minor, he was not required to show ID to get through the checkpoint. (According to the TSA's website, passports are required for minors to travel internationally, but only passengers over 18 must show ID when traveling within the United States.)

The Atlanta Police received a call from a Delta Air Lines employee saying that an unaccompanied minor had tried to board one of their flights without a boarding pass.

David Goldman/AP

His mother told the police and the TV station that she was not aware he'd gone to the airport and asked how the airport had allowed him to get as far as he did.

"You should be at the airport asking them how that happened,” she told WSB-TV.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com