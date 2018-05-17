12 cheapest Phoenix, Scottsdale summer hotel deals 2018 Moxy Phoenix Tempe | The Summer Hibernation package starts at $89 a night and requires a two-night stay. It includes $50 to spend on food and beverages, a poolside cabana and bucket of beer, and late checkout. Details: 480-968-3451, moxy-hotels.marriott.com/hotels/tempe. 01 / 12 Moxy Phoenix Tempe | The Summer Hibernation package starts at $89 a night and requires a two-night stay. It includes $50 to spend on food and beverages, a poolside cabana and bucket of beer, and late checkout. Details: 480-968-3451, moxy-hotels.marriott.com/hotels/tempe. 01 / 12

Hotels and resorts can't survive in Phoenix and Scottsdale in the summer without slashing their rates.

But bargains are in the eye of the beholder.

Here are 12 of the best deals we found for budget-conscious travelers. Most start at around $100 a night — but that starting rate is more readily available during the week than on peak weekends. And some pricier deals are on this list because extras such as resort credits or waived resort fees make them a good value.

There's something for everyone, from families looking for a resort with nonstop activities and a choice of pools to millennials who want a pool-party vibe and nightlife close by.

Tips for booking hotel deals

Some packages require a two-night minimum stay to get the lowest rate. If you can't swing that, check out other deals.

Memorial Day weekend rates are likely to be higher, in some cases significantly. It's the busiest summer weekend for many hotels and resorts in metro Phoenix so they can charge more.

Pay attention to resort fees and other extra charges, such as for parking.

Looking for the lowest prices and best availability? If you don't have school-age kids, or you want to get away without them, save your staycation for August. Arizona students go back to school in early August, when it's still way too hot for tourists, so hoteliers scramble to fill their rooms.

Can't find a hotel's summer deals on its website? Look for an Offers or Special Offers tab.

Keep an eye on Travelzoo, Groupon, LivingSocial and other deals sites for last-minute hotel offers. The deals are among the best out there and often include extras. Also check your favorite resort's Facebook page and other social-media accounts. Arizona Grand Resort, best known for its elaborate water park, posts rates as low as $89 a night on its Facebook page on select Tuesdays throughout the summer.

Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass Resort & Spa

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

Sheraton

Summer scene: The sprawling Sheraton, on the Gila River Reservation near Chandler, has a long lineup of activities including poolside music; lawn games including bocce, Jenga and corn hole; stand-up paddleboarding; kayaking; and Native American-themed crafts classes including dream-catcher making. Holiday weekends, which cost more, are over the top with a mini water/amusement park, live music and more.

Deal: The Arizona Resident Weekend Staycation package starts at $99 a night and requires a Friday-Sunday stay. It includes two craft beers and an appetizer. Can't get away for two nights? The You Stay, We Pay package starts at $149 and comes with a $50 food and beverage credit, putting the room under $100 a night. Sheraton also has $99 summer rates for teachers, military members and caregivers.

Details: 602-225-0100, wildhorsepassresort.com/summer-2018.

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs

The pool at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs.

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs

Summer scene: Poolside activities galore at this all-suite mountainside resort in north Phoenix, whose expansive Falls Water Village features a water slide. Activities include weekly Wildlife World Zoo visits, pool parties, dive-in movies, hula hoop contests, salsa challenges and scavenger hunts.

Deal: Rooms start at $89 per night but that rate can't be booked until after Memorial Day. (Use rate code TAPFAM.) If you're in a rush, other summer rates start at $109 a night.

Details: 602-866-7500, tapatiocliffshilton.com.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort

Situated just minutes from world-class shopping, dining and entertainment and located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort is an ideal spot for every traveler.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort

Summer scene: Live music on Friday and Saturday nights; weekend dive-in movies; kids games, activities and free meals with the purchase of adult entrees. The family-friendly all-suite hotel, the former Chaparral Suites, also offers the signature Embassy Suites free made-to-order breakfast and complimentary alcoholic beverages and snacks at an evening reception.

Deal: The Suite Summer Escape package starts at $99 a night and requires a minimum two-night stay.

Details: 480-949-1414, scottsdale.embassysuites.com.

Saguaro Scottsdale

Paddleboard yoga is offered at the Saguaro Scottsdale hotel.

Saguaro Scottsdale

Summer scene: Weekend pool parties, drink specials, paddleboard yoga and Friday night events at neighboring Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Deal: The Arizona residents special (ID required at check-in) features a rock-bottom starting rate of $79 a night and comes with $30 to spend on food or drinks at the resort. There is a two-night minimum, but who wants to go back to the laundry and dishes routine after just one night away? Regular summer rates start at $89 a night.

Details: 480-308-1100, thesaguaro.com/scottsdale.

We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Ahnala Mesquite Room’s new summer menus feature authentic Arizona cuisine with a Southwestern twist.

We-Ko-Pa Resort

Summer scene: You'll feel like you're really out of town at this resort near Fountain Hills. Poolside activities include dive-in movies, inflatable games, horseshoes, a game truck and DJs. There's a five-hole putting green near the pool. Those seeking a gambling fix can head next door to the small Fort McDowell Casino.

Deal: The Summer Splash package starts at $99 for one night and $189 for two nights. The resort fee is waived in each case. Bonus on the two-night offer: a $50 credit to spend on food and drinks.

Details: 480-789-5320, wekoparesortandconferencecenter.com.

Scottsdale Plaza Resort

Whether you’re planning a fun family vacation or a quaint romantic getaway, the Scottsdale Plaza Resort is an ideal summer destination.

Scottsdale Plaza Resort

Summer scene: Sprawling Scottsdale Road resort with poolside games, lighted tennis courts, a putting green, new fire pits and live music on weekends. Arizona residents receive 50 percent off spa treatments during the week with valid ID.

The deal: Before you say, "$149 is no bargain for one of Scottsdale's oldest and least flashy resorts,'' consider this: The Summer Escape package comes with $100 to spend on food, drinks or the spa, and the resort fee is waived.

Details: 480-948-5000, scottsdaleplaza.com/specials.

Clarendon Hotel

A nighttime view of the oasis pool at the Clarendon Hotel at Phoenix.

Andrew Pielage

Summer scene: Happening pool parties and $2 mimosas at Tranquilo restaurant, live jazz at the Sky Deck Bar on Thursdays and Fridays. Note that the pool will be closed June 4-17 for resurfacing.

Deal: Rates starting at $89 a night for Arizona residents. ID is required. A $10 breakfast voucher per person is included.

Details: 602-252-7363. The offer can only be booked over the phone. The hotel's website is goclarendon.com.

Moxy Phoenix Tempe

Summer scene: Activities at the hip new hotel, the first in a new Marriott chain aimed at millennial travelers, include karaoke, blacklight bingo and painting classes with wine, game days on Saturday and Sunday, movies on Monday and food and drink specials.

Deal: The Summer Hibernation package starts at $89 a night and requires a two-night stay. It includes $50 to spend on food and beverages, a poolside cabana and bucket of beer, and late checkout.

Details: 480-968-3451, moxy-hotels.marriott.com/hotels/tempe.

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

The pool area at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch.

Cheryl Evans/azcentral

Summer scene: Weekend pool parties with live music, drink specials and rock-and-roll-themed movies at sundown. Yard games abound, including beer pong, corn hole, ping pong and horseshoes.

The deal: The Rock Your Staycation package starts at $109 and includes two $25 vouchers for the spa and a waived resort fee. Add breakfast for two for an extra $20.

Details: 480-991-9000, destinationhotels.com/scottsdale-resort. The corporate/promotion code is FRS18 for the regular package and ERS18 if you want the package with breakfast.

Hotel Adeline

Rooftop of Hotel Adeline

Courtesy of Hotel Adeline

Summer scene: This will be the first summer for the former Scottsdale Inn near downtown Scottsdale after its makeover into a boutique hotel. Activities include yoga three times a week and DJs at the pool on Saturdays.

Deal: The Room With a Brew package starts at $99 a night and includes a bucket of beer each day and no resort fee.

Details: 480-284-7700, hoteladeline.com/offers.

Graduate Tempe

The pool area at the Graduate Tempe hotel.

Graduate Tempe

Summer scene: Hip hotel near Arizona State University and downtown Tempe with a poolside cantina and popular restaurant, the Normal Diner.

Deal: The Stay & Play package starts at $99 a night and includes a $25 gift card to Dave & Busters and a free shuttle to and from the restaurant/game emporium.

Details: 480-967-9431, graduatehotels.com/tempe.

Tempe Mission Palms

Tempe Mission Palms Hotel | 40 percent off best available rates. Sale dates: Nov. 27-30. Travel dates: Through June 30. Details: missionpalms.com.

Destination Hotels & Resorts

Summer scene: The resort in the heart of downtown Tempe is a good spot if you want to take advantage of restaurants and nightlife and not worry about driving home.

Deal: The Summer Scorcher package starts at $129 a night and includes a $50 food and drink credit, late checkout and a waived resort fee.

Details: 480-894-1400, destinationhotels.com/tempe-mission-palms. The promo code is Summer2018.





