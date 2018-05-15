Thousands of parents can't be wrong.

When it comes to their children, parents want only the best baby products. It doesn’t matter if it’s something as simple as a baby wipe or as complex as a travel stroller—if it’s not a top-rated product, parents don’t want it!

For this reason, Amazon has become a go-to shopping location for new parents, as they can easily compare items and sort through the helpful reviews of other users. As more and more parents leave their reviews, certain baby products have emerged as the best—and we’ve put together a list for you!

The following are 18 baby products on Amazon that have cult-like followings—each has thousands of reviews and a high average rating. If you’re a new or expecting parent, you’ll be glad you checked out these amazing items!

1. Super soft baby wipes

These wipes are soft, gentle, and affordable!

Baby wipes are a must-have for all new parents, and one of the best deals you’ll find is the Amazon Elements Baby Wipes. With this product, you get six flip-top packs with 80 wipes in each, and you can choose from sensitive, unscented, or fresh scent options. Parents can’t say enough about the amazing price for these soft, durable wipes—it’s no wonder there are so many rave reviews!

Reviews: 10,273

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get Amazon Elements Baby Wipes on Amazon for $11.59

2. An adorable baby sun hat

Sun protection has never looked so cute!

When you and baby venture out into the world, you’re going to need a sun hat to protect your little one from overheating and getting burned. That’s where this super cute sun and swim hat comes in. This highly rated kids’ hat comes in a variety of colors and sizes, and reviewers love that it’s soft, comfortable, and compact.

Reviews: 2,680

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the i play. Baby Flap Sun Protection Swim Hat on Amazon for $10.50–$29.99

3. A video monitor with interchangeable lenses

Keep an eye on your baby with this top-rated video monitor.

This baby video monitor has over 20,000 reviews—yes, you read that right! The Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor has everything you could ever need to keep an eye on your child, including a long battery life, zoom and tilt capabilities, and even an interchangeable lens. Plus, it performed really well when we tested the best baby video monitors.

Reviews: 20,293

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get the Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor on Amazon for $165.96

4. A carrier that grows with your baby

Carry your baby four different ways!

The Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier is a great investment for new parents, as it can be used several different ways. The carrier can accommodate babies from 8 to 32 pounds, and you can face your little one in, out, or on your back, depending on their size.

Reviews: 1,695

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get the Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier on Amazon for $29.69

5. An unshakable baby gate

Keep little ones out of trouble with a sturdy baby gate.

If certain rooms are off-limits to your baby, you’ll need a sturdy baby gate, like the Regalo Easy Step Walk Thru Gate. This product has a convenient one-hand open latch and a pressure mount system, and reviewers say it’s easy to install—just be sure to read the directions carefully.

If you're wondering how sturdy this baby gate is, I actually have this exact one for my 100-pound dog, and it works like a charm!

Reviews: 8,141

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Get the Regalo Easy Step Walk Thru Gate on Amazon for $32

6. Silicone baby bottles

These baby bottles are one of the best options out there.

Baby bottles are another essential for new parents, and if you’re confused by all the options out there, you may want to take a look at the Comotomo Baby Bottles. These silicone bottles are designed to mimic breastfeeding and have anti-colic vents. They’re safe to put in the microwave, dishwasher, and sterilizers, and parents absolutely love them!

Reviews: 2,931

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get the Comotomo Baby Bottle on Amazon for $23.99

7. A musical toy for little hands

Little ones will love playing music with this fun toy.

Babies will get a kick out of this musical toy! The Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Toy is designed for children 3 months and older, and it lights up and plays seven classic songs when they push the button. Parents say this product is great because it comes with a volume control and can be taken just about anywhere.

Reviews: 9,764

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy on Amazon for $8.99

8. A whale-shaped bathtime rinser

No more tears during bathtime!

Make bathtime much more fun—and efficient—with the help of the Skip Hop Moby Bath Waterfall Rinser. This cute whale-shaped bath rinser has a unique design that lets you evenly pour water over your baby’s head for a safe, comfortable bathing experience.

Reviews: 1,150

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Skip Hop Moby Bath Tear-Free Waterfall Rinser on Amazon for $9.99

9. Baby’s first plastic block set

Kids will love building unique creations with these plastic blocks.

Some baby toys are simply timeless, and that holds true for the Mega Bloks Big Building Bag. There are no bells or whistles to this set—you just get 80 plastic building blocks. However, it’s safe to say this is a classic toy for all types of families, judging by the more than 5,000 reviews!

Reviews: 5,291

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Mega Bloks 80-Piece Big Building Bag on Amazon for $14.89

10. Easy-to-use safety latches

Keep kids out of cupboards, drawers, and more.

While not a glamorous purchase, safety latches are a necessary item for any household with young children. In particular, parents love these Munchkin Xtraguard Dual Action Latches, which can be used on cupboards, drawers, appliances, and more.

Reviews: 3,258

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Get the Munchkin Xtraguard Dual Action Multi Use Latches on Amazon for $7.99

11. A versatile, portable playard

A pack 'n play is a must-have for families on the go.

Playards, commonly called Pack ‘n Plays, are a must-have for any traveling family. Parents have great things to say about this option from Graco, as it includes a removable, full-size bassinet, a changing station, and an easy-to-clean interior.

Reviews: 2,877

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Graco Pack 'n Play On the Go Playard on Amazon for $58.50

12. A crib liner to protect your baby

Stop your baby from sticking arms and legs out of their crib.

Traditional slatted cribs are a beautiful addition to any nursery, but you may worry about your baby getting their arm or leg stuck between the boards. Luckily, there’s the Breathable Baby Mesh Crib Liner—a simple white liner that will protect little ones as they sleep and play in their cribs.

Reviews: 1,471

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Get the Breathable Baby Breathable Mesh Crib Liner on Amazon for $24.99

13. A cute gray baby swaddle

This traditional swaddle is a hit with parents.

This traditional swaddle is for babies 3 to 6 months old, and it features helpful zip-off wings and a dual zipper for diaper changes. Parents rave about how wonderful this swaddle is, saying it’s “literally the best thing I’ve ever purchased.”

Reviews: 1,192

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Love To Dream Swaddle UP on Amazon for $34.99

14. A light, portable stroller

This lightweight stroller is surprisingly durable.

Get out and about with your little one with the Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller. This highly rated umbrella stroller is lightweight yet durable and folds up in a few simple motions to make it easy to transport. Parents love that it’s sturdy and long-lasting, writing that’s it’s especially great for traveling!

Reviews: 3,756

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller on Amazon for $79.99

15. A whimsical rattle and teether

It's a rattle and teether in one!

Help soothe teething babies with the Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy. This funky-looking toy is made of soft, BPA-free plastic tubes that are perfect for babies to bite on. Not to mention the unique design encourages clutching and two-handed play.

Reviews: 4,049

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy on Amazon for $14.26

16. A 2-in-1 portable high chair

You can easily change this high chair into a booster seat.

This convertible high chair from Graco will serve your family well for years to come, as it transitions from a traditional high chair into a booster seat as your children grow. Reviewers say it’s easy to assemble, use, and clean, and that their babies are quite comfortable in it. What more could you ask for?!

Reviews: 1,239

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Get the Graco Simpleswitch Portable High Chair and Booster on Amazon for $64.60

17. An auto-rocking baby sleeper

This automatic rocker is a lifesaver if you have a fussy baby.

To quote one extremely happy parent, “The Rock 'n Play Sleeper is a f****ing GODSEND” for fussy babies. This sleeper will gently rock your little one, encouraging them to fall asleep—and stay asleep! Many reviewers write that it’s incredibly helpful for colicky babies, helping them sleep for longer spans of time.

Reviews: 1,653

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Get the Fisher-Price Auto Rock 'n Play Sleeper on Amazon for $62.70

18. An adorable interactive jumper

Last but not least is the super cute Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumper, designed for babies who can hold their head up but not walk yet. Put your child into the attached seat and watch as they bounce around, playing with all the jungle-themed attachments. Parents say their little ones love this toy and can spend hours sitting in it!

Reviews: 6,121

Average rating: 4.8 stars

Get the Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo on Amazon for $104.99

