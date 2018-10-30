25 clever gifts under $10 everyone will love

Shopping for gifts is no easy task. It’s hard enough to get big presents for loved ones, but what about the stocking stuffers and little people? The bosses, co-workers, mail people, dog walkers, office secret santas, or second cousins twice removed who deserve a little something too.

Whether you’re shoving it in a stocking, or dropping it into a “White Elephant” pile, here at Reviewed, we’ve compiled a list of 25 items under $10 that will make sure everyone in your life gets a little holiday joy this season. From kids to men, women, smelly people, chefs, and couch potatoes, we’ve got you covered. These are the best gifts under $10 of 2018, according to Reviewed:

1. For the one with the sweet tooth: Candy

Best gifts under $10 2018: Reese's

Reese's

Whether it’s an extra sugar rush in your nephew's stocking, or something for your co-worker’s desk drawer, you can’t go wrong with candy as a gift. There are holiday chocolates and candy canes, but even just a bag of Reese's or some Peppermint Patties to share can make a great, cheap gift.

Get Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups on Amazon for $8.98

Get York Peppermint Patties on Amazon for $8.53

Get Peanut M&M’s on Amazon for $3.36

2. For the fragrant one: Old Spice deodorant and Gold Bond powder

Best gifts under $10 2018 deodorant: gold bond

Amazon

This was a personal choice, because both products have found their way into my stockings as a gift from my mom. Not sure what that says about me, but hey, deodorant and Gold Bond powder are both very necessary and not entirely cheap, so I’ll take the free refills where I can get them. Whether someone you care about stinks, or you’re just looking for a funny stocking stuffer, whoever receives it will be smelling like roses (or whatever the scent is).

Get Old Spice Deodorant on Amazon for $7.47

Get Gold Bond Powder on Amazon for $6.06

3. For the foot-focused one: Dress and fuzzy socks

Best gifts under $10 2018: socks

Getty Images

Until recently, I had two pairs of black dress socks. When I got some colorful dress socks over the holidays last year, I thought I’d never wear them, but they look great and have allowed me to not have to re-wear dirty pairs (see Gold Bond above). And as for fuzzy socks, with winter getting into full swing, you really can’t go wrong with a good, warm pair.

Get 5 Pairs of Fuzzy Socks on Amazon for $7.99

Get 6 Pairs of Striped Dress Socks on Amazon for $9.85

4. For the one who always needs more juice: A spare phone charger

Best gifts under $10 2018: charger

Getty Images

The most annoying thing someone can ask you in 2018 is: “Do you have a charger I could borrow?” To finally put an end to that, just get your buddy, co-worker, or child a cheap charger to keep or carry around for when they need it.

Get an Anker iPhone Charger on Amazon for $7.99

Get a Micro-USB Android Charger on Amazon for $4.99

Get an iKits USB Wall Charger on Amazon for $5.99

5. For the brainiac: A book of riddles and puzzles

Best gifts under $10 2018: puzzle book

Amazon

Some people like their Sudoku and coffee in the morning. Some like puzzles and crosswords. A brain teaser book is perfect for keeping anyone’s mind sharp, killing time while traveling, entertaining kids, or just relaxing on their own.

Get the “Of Course!” Book of Brain Teasers on Amazon for $9.95

6. For the clumsy one: A phone case

Best gifts under $10 2018: phone case

Getty Images

This one pretty much goes without saying, but having an extra phone case (or a phone case in general) is a good idea and while inexpensive, it can get you through in a pinch without a scratch. If you’re looking to upgrade though, we’ve got you covered for great iPhone case options as well as phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Get a JETech iPhone 8 Case on Amazon for $6.99

Get an Arae Samsung Galaxy S9 Wallet Case on Amazon for $9.99

7. For the card shark: A deck of playing cards

Best gifts under $10 2018: cards

Getty Images

Cards might be one of the most simple gifts on this list, but they’re also among the most useful. Everyone needs a deck of cards, whether they play solitaire by themselves, poker with their buddies, or Go Fish with their grandkids.

Get a 2-Pack of Bicycle Playing Cards on Amazon for $5.67

8. For the control freak: A universal TV remote

Best gifts under $10 2018: remote

Getty Images

There are three ways good remote controls go to die: (1) the buttons fade and you slowly go crazy trying to simply change the volume, (2) it gets sucked into your couch and disappears forever, or (3) you smash it during a sporting event that doesn’t go your team's way. If you’re looking for an inexpensive replacement, or a backup pending a big game, look no further.

Get the GE Universal TV remote on Amazon for $8.96

9. For the earth conscious one: Reusable straws and sandwich bags

Best gifts under $10 2018: straws, bags

Amazon

The topic of plastic straws is certainly a hot one these days, as many companies have ditched them all together. If you want to join the movement, or help someone else to, we reviewed the top reusable straws and one of our favorites is pretty inexpensive. We also took a look at the best reusable sandwich bags, which can be a great gift for anyone who packs a lunch for themselves or their kids, and our overall favorite was just over $10. So save the world and save your money, too.

Get a SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straw 4-Pack on Amazon for $6.89

Get a Lunchskins Reusable Sandwich Bag 2-Pack on Amazon for $10.99

10. For the one who’s always on the go: One of our favorite travel mugs

Best gifts under $10 2018: travel mug

Getty Images

The world runs on coffee, especially home-brewed coffee and one of humanity's biggest challenges has been how to keep the steamy beverage hot for as long as possible. We at Reviewed did some of the heavy lifting for you in figuring out which are the best travel mugs you can buy, and one of our favorites was very inexpensive. It’s a great and cheap gift for the coffee fiend in your life.

Get the Copco Travel Mug on Amazon for $9.99

11. For the sports fan: A team bumper sticker

Best gifts under $10 2018: bumper sticker

Amazon

Sports bumper stickers are simple, elegant, and a statement about yourself as a fan. They’re perfect for a stocking or a Secret Santa occasion for the sports nut in your life and can be put on cars, windows, laptops, and anything else you can think of to show off how loyal you are to your team.

Get a Red Sox Bumper Sticker on Amazon for $6.48

12. For the young builder: Little Lego sets

Best gifts under $10 2018: Legos

Getty Images

Much like brain teasers for adults (and kids), Legos are great to keep kids (and adults) entertained and keep their minds sharp. These also used to find their way into my stockings every year growing up (especially the Star Wars ones) and were always a nice little treat as a young kid (and again, as an adult).

Get the Star Wars Tie Fighter Lego on Amazon for $9.49

Get the Lego City Airshow Jet on Amazon for $7.99

13. For the one always losing hair ties: A giant pack of hair ties

Best gifts under $10 2018: hair ties

Getty Images

I’ve personally never had this problem, but I know losing hair ties and being stranded without one is a chronic problem that affects many women and men out there with long hair. A huge, and cheap, pack of hair ties, whether for a friend, a child, or anyone with luscious locks, can go a long way to solving this problem and will always be heartily appreciated.

Get a 120-Pack of Hair Ties on Amazon for $8.99

14. For the fashion-forward man: Ties, clips and links

Best gifts under $10 2018: suit things

Getty Images

I’m not one to go out and buy any of these things for myself. I’m lazy and cheap and don’t know fashion. But if any of these ended up making their way into my repertoire around the holidays, I wouldn’t be mad. If you’ve got a fashion-forward guy in your life (or a fashion-backward guy like myself) and want to get him some little goodies, these are the way to go.

Get six pocket squares on Amazon for $8.99

Get a skinny neck tie on Amazon for $9.97

Get a three-pack of Tie Clips on Amazon for $7.99

Get two cuff links on Amazon for $9.99

15. For the kids who love tattoos: Washable tattoos

Best gifts under $10 2018: tattoos

Amazon

Parents hate them. Fun aunts and uncles love them. Kids definitely love them. Temporary tattoos will always be a treat for kids and silly adults alike, and they make great small gifts or stocking stuffers. They go on easy, come off (relatively) easy, and are harmless. Plus, having Iron Man on your arm makes you Iron Man, right?

Get a Pack of Superhero Tattoos on Amazon for $8.95

Get a Pack of Glitter Tattoos on Amazon for $5.95

16. For the nostalgic ones: Crazy Bones

Best gifts under $10 2018: Crazy Bones

Amazon

If you didn’t grow up in the early 2000s or have kids that did, you probably don’t know what these are or what they’re for. That’s OK, because people who did grow up with them have no idea either. But they made a great stocking stuffer of little, weird creatures to play with, trade, and shoot marbles at. Join the Crazy Bones craze 18 years later.

Get Crazy Bones on Amazon for $9.49

17. For the prepared chef: Spiralizers, peelers and cups

Best gifts under $10 2018: spiralizer

Reviewed

This list would be pointless without something for all the amateur and professional chefs out there. Since you can’t exactly buy an air fryer or Instant Pot for under $10, we can at least get you part of the way toward using them. And the best part is we’ve tested a number of different affordable kitchen products to find the best ones. Here is Our top spiralizer, our top vegetable peeler and our review of the best measuring spoons for some inexpensive kitchen gifts.

Get the Veggetti Vegetable Spiralizer on Amazon for $9.99

Get the Kuhn Rikon Peeler on Amazon for $8.59

Get the Easylife Measuring Spoons on Amazon for $9.98

18. For the nostalgic gamer: Pokémon cards

Best gifts under $10 2018: Pokemon cards

Amazon

There are two reasons to get these. One, because if, like Crazy Bones, you grew up in the 2000s or had kids who did, you know all about the Pokémon craze. And two, if they ever become rare collector items, your giftee will have a nice handful to call their own. Also, it’s another great trading card game to get your kids away from the TV, at least until they start watching the show or playing the video games.

Get 100 Pokémon Cards on Amazon for $9.47

19. For the woman who has too much hair: The Invisibobble

Best gifts under $10 2018: invisibobble

Invisibobble

Again, as someone who doesn’t have much hair, this was a suggestion from a co-worker. A fashionable hair tie that can either blend in or stick out, is cheap, and will hold up is always a good thing. I've been told it's great for workouts since it stays put without leaving a bump when you take it out.

Get the Invisibobble on Amazon for $7.89

20. For the reader: A magazine subscription

Best gifts under $10 2018: magazines

Getty Images

Whether in print or on your electronic device, magazines are still a great go-to gift if you can pinpoint what the person likes. There are thousands of magazines from pop culture to sports, food, gardening, video games and much more. A subscription is cheap and when the person gets their magazine every month or bi-monthly, they’ll always think of you. I went with Food Network Magazine here because I was hungry, but there are obviously plenty of others to choose from.

Get a 1-Year Subscription to Food Network Magazine on Amazon for $10

21. For the one with dry lips: Lip balm

Best gifts under $10 2018: chapstick

Getty Images

With winter coming on, chapped lips season is back (for those who don’t deal with it year 'round). Lip balm is something that everyone should carry, so, like a phone charger, you’re not begging others to borrow theirs. Carmex has been my go-to for a few years now and works very, very well with only one or two applications needed to heal dry lips. It’s cheap, small, and effective.

Get a 3-Pack of Carmex Lip Balm on Amazon for $6.11

22. For the co-worker with the coffee addiction: A funny mug

Best gifts under $10: coffee mug

Amazon

Your co-worker/boss/underling obviously drinks coffee. And they obviously need another mug, because the six they already have plus the 20 community ones in the break room just aren't enough. So if you're going to get them a mug, you might as well get one with something funny on it. This gift idea is also great great for kids, parents, and family members you want to take a subtle shot at.

Get a Sarcastic Coffee Mug on Amazon for $9.99

23. For the person you can’t pin down: A gift card

Best gifts under $10 2018: gift card

Getty Images

Yes, sometimes gift cards are lazy, last-minute grabs, and that’s OK. But for me at least, getting gift cards is always welcome, because it’s basically like being handed cash. Chili’s gift card? Don’t mind if I crush their crispy chicken tacos on someone else's dime. Amazon Gift card? Sure I’ll get that baseball hat I’ll only wear once. But the point is, I get to choose what I use it on. For $10, the recipient of the card can get anything else on this list too.

Get an Amazon Gift Card for $10

24. For the phone-obsessed one: PopSockets

Best gifts under 10 2018: PopSocket

PopSocket

PopSockets have been popular for a couple years now and they serve two great purposes. They’re an extra grip on the back of your phone so you don’t drop it when FaceTiming or taking a picture, and they also serve as a great stand for lazy video viewing. They come in plenty of different designs and styles and fold right up so your phone still fits in your pocket. Easy, stylish, and practical are three great things when it comes to cheap gifts.

Get a PopSocket on Amazon for $9.87

25. For the stylish one: Wet n Wild lipstick

Best gifts under $10 2018: lipstick

Jackson Ruckar/Reviewed

Earlier this year, my coworkers tested all the best liquid lipsticks, and despite its low price, Wet n wild Was No. 1 by a large margin. It stayed on the longest, was easy to wash off, and didn’t leave marks anywhere. So for cheap, stylish, and strong lipstick that’s perfect for a gift, look no further.

Get Wet n Wild Liquid Lipstick on Amazon for $4.68

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

