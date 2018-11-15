– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

‘Tis the season of giving means ‘tis the season of buying. This means investing in things for other people. However, the fear of giving a parent an expensive tablet that will collect dust in a desk drawer, or giving a granddaughter a pricey necklace she’ll never wear is real. But this fear doesn’t have to lead to gift cards or less expensive items. You can still invest in the people you love over the holidays and make the right choice at the same time.

Luckily, my Reviewed colleagues and I are here to help. All year long, we review and research products—a lot of them on the pricey side. Using our knowledge, consumer reviews, and my expertise in all things expensive (don't tell my credit card I said this), we've devised a guide of gift ideas that are worthy of their high cost. Here are 20 of the best and most popular luxurious (and expensive) products we think would make great gifts in 2018.

1. For the one who is always 'getting ready': Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Harry Josh Pro Tools Set

Dermstore

The best hair dryer we’ve ever tested is the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000. This amazing hair dryer retails for $249 alone, but this kit from Dermstore includes 3 luxurious hair products by Serge Normant, as well as a Harry Josh bag, for $189. That’s insane. You pay less for the hair dryer—and get more at the same time. This is an insanely good deal and an insanely luxurious gift.

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit from Dermstore for $189 ($296 value)

2. For the music lover: Sonos One Smart Speaker

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Sonos One Smart Speaker

Sonos

Give the gift of luxury sound this year with the Sonos One Smart Speaker. This all-new voice controlled smart speaker by Sonos is one of our favorite gift ideas for 2018. With Alexa built it, you can not only play music, but also check news and traffic and control other smart devices. If you’re looking for something a little less expensive specifically for playing music, consider Sonos Play:1 speakers.

Get the Sonos One Smart Speaker on Amazon for $199

3. For the one who’s always traveling: Away ‘Set of Two’ Luggage

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Away Luggage 'Set of Two'

Away

You've probably seen this trendy luggage on Instagram, since it's a travel blogger favorite. The brand is also one of our favorites here at Reviewed. When we tested checked luggage, Away won as our best hard-sided suitcase. This set includes a carry-on with your choice of medium or large checked luggage. There’s also an option for a set of three if you want them all! They come in 14 different colors, and you can get with or without the battery. If you go with the battery, you can pop it out to check your suitcase and pop it back in to charge your phone later.

Get the Away ‘Set of Two’ Luggage on Away for $450 - $520

4. For the home chef: Staub Cast Iron

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Staub Round Cocotte

Staub

Staub cookware is having a moment. When registering for wedding gifts this year, an employee at Williams-Sonoma told me to go with a Staub dutch oven over a Le Creuset. Then, we tested them at Reviewed, and guess who won best overall? Staub. The dutch oven even made an appearance at Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding (see here—they come in at slide 4). Trendy and luxurious, this is your best bet for a gift for home chefs this year.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte on Amazon for $324.95

5. For the one who enjoys when people do things for them: The best robot vacuum of 2018

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

iRobot

Keeping a clean home is a luxurious thing when you’re not the one cleaning it. That’s why robot vacuums were created. If you have a good one, it will do the work for you, and if you have room to splurge, it will work that much better. When we tested the iRobot Roomba i7+, our robot vacuum expert gave it a nearly perfect score. The robot vacuum can empty its dirt bin all by itself and then continue vacuuming. This thing is truly the most luxurious robot vacuum we've seen, and we're sure you'll like it, too.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ at Walmart for $949

6. For the one who likes to keep warm: Canada Goose Coat

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Canada Goose Jacket

Nordstrom

If the person you’re shopping for lives in a place that gets chilly for part of the year, give them the gift that people have been going nuts over the past couple of winters: a Canada Goose jacket. These expensive jackets promote ultra-warmth with goose feathers, and people love them. They have tons of styles, each one with dozens of 4.5 to 5 star reviews. You can’t go wrong getting someone one of these coats. Tom Brady shops at Canada Goose. Enough said.

Get the Women’s Kensington Slim Fit Down Parka with Genuine Coyote Fur Trim at Nordstrom for $925

Get the Women’s Shelburne Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka at Nordstrom for $950

Get the Men’s Langford Slim Fit Down Parka with Genuine Coyote Fur Trim at Nordstrom for $950

7. For the working commuter: Sony 1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones

Sony

Last year, we recommended Bose’s Quiet Comfort headphones, but this year, we love Sony’s Noise Canceling Headphones much more. They are the best noise canceling headphones on the market right now. If you know someone who gets easily annoyed by loud co-workers or lives for peaceful subway rides, this gift could be the answer to all of their first world problems.

Get the Sony 1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon for $348

8. For the one who has everything: La Mer

The best luxury gifts of 2018: La Mer Kit

Nordstrom

La Mer moisturizer is like the KitchenAid Stand Mixer of beauty products, except you don’t see it on wedding registries even though one would definitely get way more use out of it than a stand mixer. Have I ever used La Mer? No, I prefer to spend money I don’t have on clothes, but people love this stuff. Crème de la Mar, the famous moisturizing cream, has 50,000 hearts on Sephora and a 5-star rating on Nordstrom from over 2,800 people. If you’re splurging on a woman who is all about that clear skin life, La Mer is the way to go (I’m talking to you, people who are going to splurge on me, which is no one, ugh, bye).

Get the La Mer ‘The Spa collection’ from Nordstrom for $340 ($451 value)

9. For the TV lover: One of 2018’s best TVs

The best luxury gifts of 2018: TCL 6 Series

Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

Whether you’re shopping for a Netflix nerd, a sports-watching fanatic, or someone who doesn’t watch too much TV, chances are they would appreciate a new TV. We recommend gifting one of the best TVs of 2018, the TCL 55-inch 6 series. Our TV expert tested the 6 series this year, giving it a rave review .That’s how you know it’s good.

Get the TCL 55-inch 6 Series from Amazon for $629.99

10. For the fitness enthusiast: The Peloton Bike

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Peloton Bike

Peloton

A few months ago, I got the Peloton bike to test (review coming soon), and it was life changing. So much so, that we bought it, leaving it to sit proudly in our living room taking up 75% of our small apartment. Okay, it doesn’t take up THAT much room, but we don’t care. We love it that much. My husband uses it every day. Me, not so much, but I aspire to get there one day. It’s a cycling bike with a tablet screen that displays live and on-demand classes. As a former Soul Cycle addict, I can tell you that after taking Peloton classes, I no longer consider Soul Cycle a legit workout. It’s just fun. If you know a fitness studio enthusiast, this is a PERFECT gift. You feel like you’re in a studio surrounded by others, but you’re AT HOME. Working out does not get more luxurious than this.

Get a Peloton Cycling Package from Peloton for $2,245 - $2,694 (or as low as $58/mo - $70/mo for 39 mos at 0% APR)

11. For the homebody: Faux fur blanket

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Faux Fur Blanket

Anthropologie

Other than flying first class to Fiji, a faux fur blanket is just about as luxurious as it gets. I’m not exaggerating. There is something about faux fur blankets that takes my mind to a Sunday morning on the couch (in a very clean home) with no responsibilities and hot chocolate. I don’t even like hot chocolate, yet it always in these daydreams. Why? Because luxury is relative, and I find these things luxurious. I would assume most people do, too. This blanket from Anthropologie has a bunch of 5-star reviews, and will bring much luxury into your living room. It’s also pretty big: 70” x 60”.

Get the Fireside Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Anthropologie for $98

12. For the one into movie night: Nebula Portable Projector

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Nebula Projector

Amazon

Having a movie theater in your home sounds pretty luxurious, but you probably aren’t giving someone a home remodel or expansion for the holidays. Well, what about a projector? With the Nebula, which is loved by one of our editors, you can binge watch Netflix in 720p on your own DIY big screen. It’s just like having your own theater.

Get the Nebula by Anker Portable Projector with 720p on Amazon for $499.99

13. For the one who loves to bake: Kitchen Aid

The best luxury gifts of 2018 KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Give someone the gift of a luxurious kitchen countertop this year with our favorite stand mixer, the KitchenAid Artisan. They will not only love the way our favorite stand mixer looks, but they’ll love the treats they bake with it. Even if they’ve had a Kitchen Aid for years, a new one would be a welcomed upgrade.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Empire Red on Amazon for $278.63

14. For the one who will never have enough bags: A luxurious bag

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Designer Bags

Nordstrom

I aspire to one day live a luxurious life in which I can parade around with a Chloé handbag. Until then, I will encourage other people already living luxurious lives to do so for me. This particular Chloé bag is stylish, chic, and calling my name through its calfskin leather material. With 4.5 stars from approximately 150 happy people, you’ve got a winner here. The other bag I’m recommending is Gucci’s Soho Disco Leather Bag. With a 5-star rating from 170 people, you know you’ve got a trendy, well-made, stylish bag on your hands—or, uh, shoulder, if we’re being literal here.

Get the Chloé ‘Medium Marcie’ Leather Satchel from Nordstrom for $1,990

Get the Gucci Soho Disco Leather Bag from Nordstrom for $1,190

15. For the one with all the latest and greatest tech: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Nanoleaf

Amazon

Coined by one of our editors are AMAZING (in all caps), these lights are THE gift for any techy in your life. Whether they’re a college student looking for an awesome way to dress up their dorm or a smart home enthusiast who could never own enough gadgets, this rhythm smarter kit is perfect. The panels light up and change colors to the beat of your favorite songs.

Get the Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition Smarter Kit on Amazon for $239.99

16. For the one still building their dream kitchen: Zwilling J.A. Henckels 18-Piece Knife Block Set

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Zwilling Knife Set

Sur la Table

It’s true what they say: You don’t know you’re in need of a good knife until you’re in need of a good knife. I’m just kidding. They don’t say that. But in my experience, it’s true. And isn’t luxury having everything you need at your fingertips (knife humor)? We tested knife sets this year, and this 18-piece set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels was our favorite. It includes pretty much every knife you will ever need for a great price.

Get the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Gourmet Classic 18-Piece Knife Block Set on Amazon for $279.95

17. For the one stuck in the ‘90s: Impossible Project Polaroid Camera

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Impossible Project Polaroid

Nordstrom

First of all, I love this. It is honestly the most ‘90s looking thing I’ve ever seen. Like, if you look up ‘90s in the dictionary, do you see this? I think you do. Over the past couple of years, instant film cameras have become popular again. While we love Fujifilm’s adorable and affordable mini Instax camera, this Polaroid kicks the luxury level up a few notches for the look alone.

Get the Impossible Project Polaroid 600 96 Cam Instant Camera at Nordstrom for $189.99

18. For the shoe enthusiast: High-end shoes

The best luxury gifts of 2018: High-end Shoes

Nordstrom

Know someone into shoes and also luxury? Well, you’re in luck for gift ideas. Let’s talk women’s shoes first. Louboutins specifically. These are the shoes with the red bottom that Cardi B sings about. You could go with the classic ‘So Kate’ Pointy Toe Pumps that have 142 4-star reviews in a solid color (go with black), OR you could go all out with the Rainbow Pigalle Follies Pump. I saw these while browsing Nordstrom.com earlier this year and my body went into a state of shock. They are beautiful.

Now men’s sneakers. These PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylors have 394 5-star reviews for a reason. I’m sure it’s not just because they look good. They probably feel awesome, too.

Get the Christian Louboutin ‘So Kate’ Pointy Toe Pump from Nordstrom for $725

Get the Christian Louboutin Rainbow Pigalle Follies Pump from Nordstrom for $745

Get the Comme Des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden heart High Top Sneaker from Nordstrom for $135

19. For the old-school business person: A personalized cross-pen

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Personalized Cross Pen

Cross

A luxurious pen? Bet you didn’t see this one coming. My husband is obsessed with cross-pens. He says, “a cross-pen that is personalized with someone’s initials or name is a classy, timeless gift for pen lovers.” I cannot provide you with any tips on finding out if you are in the presence of a pen lover, but I can tell you they make a great gift for such people.

Get the Cross Century II 10 Karat Gold Filled/Rolled Rollerball Pen Engraved for $229.95 from Cross

20. For the home décor enthusiast: Gray Malin Artwork

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Gray Malin Art

Gray Malin

Gray Malin is a popular photographer and New York Times bestselling author. His colorful photos of beaches and artistic shots of llamas (my favorite) are loved by celebrities and regular people alike. The shots have been featured on a line of Sperry Top-Siders and inside Away luggage (of our top-tested suitcase makers!). If you know someone who would obsess over these photos, give them the gift of fun fine art this year with a framed print from Gray Malin.

Get the Two Llamas with Pink Balloons II print from Gray Malin for $349 - $6,694

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com