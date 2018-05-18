WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Two New Jersey Transit buses collided Friday morning on the New York side of the Lincoln Tunnel, transit officials confirmed.
Nancy Snyder, spokeswoman with NJ Transit, said the accident occurred around 10 a.m. when one bus rear ended the other.
New Jersey Transit officials say a bus from Wayne, N.J., rear-ended one from Oradell, N.J.
Snyder said that nine of the 25 customers on the bus from Wayne had non-life threatening injuries while there were 23 non-life threatening injuries to customers on the bus from Oradell.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey manages the tunnel. Port Authority Police will be investigating the cause of the crash, NJ Transit said.
The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is a major transit artery.
The Lincoln Tunnel is fully operational and delays are being reported, said Steve Coleman, spokesman for the Port Authority.
Contributing: Curtis Tate, The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record; The Associated Press. Follow Kaitlyn Kanzler on Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8