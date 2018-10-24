Dressing up for Halloween never gets old. But the manufactured sexy costumes do.

So instead of shelling out $50 for that sexy version of a Ghostbuster, we're fans of deep dives into our own closets, and purchasing a handful of items we'll wear again from the places we already shop.

Here are five ideas picked from the realm of pop culture in 2016, which can be party-ready as soon as you can click "add to cart." 

Eleven from Stranger Things

Eleven from 'Stranger Things'
This summer's unexpected TV hit has given us a lot of throwback moments as well as one of the best costumes of the season.

What you'll need:

  • Pink babydoll dress, like this one from Melonhopper ($98)
  • Blond wig, like this one from Ricky's NYC ($39.99)
  • White sneakers
  • Tube socks
  • Eggos
  • Fake blood for dramatic effect

#PhelpsFace

Michael Phelp's 'game face'
Michael Phelps became an insta-meme during the Olympics in Rio for his terrifying game face that made some worried for rival Chad Le Clos' safety. But all is well and sports and non-sports fans alike have a look to channel when the pressure is on.

What you'll need:

  • Athletic jacket and shorts or leggings, like this windbreaker and capri leggings by New Balance for J. Crew collection ($120, $70)
  • Patriotic socks, like these from Sock Club ($14)
  • Headphones
  • Future's Stick Talk

Jackie O.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
Natalie Portman is already garnering Oscar buzz for her portrayal of the late first lady in Jackie, out Dec. 2. And the previews are making us want to dress just like her all the time, not only on Halloween.

What you'll need:

Pro tip: To get Jackie's voluminous hair, use a texturizing spray like Oribe's.

Beyonce

Beyonce
No, we can't actually be Beyonce. But we can get in Formation and dress like her anyway.

What you'll need:

  • A black dress with off-the-shoulder detailing, like this Tibi dress from Rent the Runway ($65 for a 4-day rental, $365 retail)
  • Wide rimmed black hat, like this one from H&M ($17.99)
  • Black sandals, similar to the Kingslee heels from JustFab ($59.95)
  • Assorted silver jewelry, stacked
  • #SlayAllDay attitude and hot sauce in your bag

Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel
The beloved fashion icon is really hitting her stride with fashion lines and high-profile appearance, in her 90s. 

What you'll need:

Pro tip: Use a spray-on hair color in white to really get the Iris look, or a little baby powder and white dry shampoo like Not You Mother's Clean Freak.

16 funny pop culture Halloween costume ideas
01 / 16
Some people take Halloween serious. We are not those people. But we do love the holiday and a good costume party, so we've compiled costume ideas from the world of pop culture that should elicit a few laughs and set you apart from the crowd.
02 / 16
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jimmy Fallon" Episode 1722 -- Pictured: Harry Styles performs "Sign of the Times" on April 15, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
03 / 16
Same goes for 'Ghostbusters.' Rise above the jumpsuits and go as Kevin. Lenses, telephone skills and self-awareness are optional.
04 / 16
Or better yet, Kate McKinnon's Jillian Holtzmann.
05 / 16
Don't go obvious with that Jon Snow costume. Channel the best 'Game of Thrones' character, aka Lady Mormont. Also, skip all of the Hodor jokes. It's still too soon.
06 / 16
Draw on your messiest, drama-loving self for 2016's internet love, Joanne the Scammer. It's also an excuse to drink champagne all night, though don't break into any houses.
07 / 16
Leo finally won an Oscar, then spent his speech talking about climate change. So grab a golden statue, hold onto it for dear life but don't acknowledge you actually wanted it.
08 / 16
Skip the Pikachu look and go for the Pokemon Go addict. The costume is simple: Get silly gamer hat, glue phone to hand, don't look up even if you're walking into random people and doors at your Halloween party.
09 / 16
Need a couple's costume? Go as Drake and Rihanna, and troll everyone as to whether you're really dating or not. Sneaky kisses only.
10 / 16
Sure, Lady Mary wore the good dresses on 'Downton Abbey'. But the Dowager Countess is your spirit animal.
11 / 16
No one can pull off Teyana Taylor in Kanye's 'Fade,' so spare yourself days of not eating and being self-conscious in a grey thong and go with a grey bodysuit instead. Feline facial features optional.
12 / 16
'Girls' is ending, so it's one of the last chances to grab your friends and dress more or less like yourself, but with loads of self-righteous indignation and Brooklyn flair.
13 / 16
The wig says it all. But remember, no Sia costume is complete without the full Maddie Ziegler dance, so get practicing.
14 / 16
15 / 16
L to R: BB-8 and Rey (Daisy Ridley) in a scene from the motion picture 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Ph: David James © 2015 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Right Reserved. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
16 / 16
Want to show off your DJ skills? Channel Shaolin Fantastic. This idea isn't funny so much as an excuse to wear red Pumas and all of the other incredible costumes from 'The Get Down.'

 

