Food and beer-loving travelers need not fret about last-minute Memorial Day weekend plans. Spring festivals bring celebrations of wine, food, beer and barbecue to a backyard near you.

From Texas crawfish to Asheville, N.C., brewing, the weekend will be full of flavor. Join a giant cookout with star chefs and pitmasters at Hot Luck Festival or sip on brews in a zoo in Baltimore. Plus, the 26th annual New Orleans Wine & Food Experience coincides with the cities 300th anniversary festivities.

Browse the photos above for five fun MDW destinations and get a sneak peek at the breweries showcased during Asheville Beer Week (which packs a few festivals into one big event) below.

