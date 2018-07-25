WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:58PM
85
Tyler, TX
Tyler Weather Summary: 85 degrees
Menu
KYTX Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
CBS19 Investigates
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Driving Smart
Hurricane Central
Harvey
Van Zandt Co. Tornadoes
Sports
Latest Sports
Player of the Week
Under the Lights
Features
At the Border
DEALBOSS
DIY
Food
Magnify Money
Mr. Food
Music Mondays
Shop
Tashara Travels
Verify
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Connect With Us
Community Calendar
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
© 2018 CBS 19. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
1 Weather Alert
Learn More
NATION-NOW
Photo: USA TODAY
50,000 women suffer injuries or complications in childbirth every year. Hear their stories.
'I am one of the 50,000'
Author:
Cara Kelly, USA TODAY
Published:
6:52 PM EDT July 25, 2018
Updated:
9:38 AM EDT July 26, 2018
Every year, 50,000 women in the U.S. suffer injuries or severe complications related to childbirth. Many are lucky to survive. They want you to hear their stories.
USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 CBS 19. All Rights Reserved.