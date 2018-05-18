CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An active shooter at a Texas high school has prompted a lockdown and law enforcement are still on scene.

A dispatcher at the Santa Fe Police Department told the (Corpus Christi) Caller-Times officers were still on the scene. Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Houston police, ATF, and SWAT also responded. Several ambulances are there. The Harris County sheriff tweeted deputies from his office also were on scene.

Galveston County sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson says units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

The report about the shooting came in just before 8 a.m. Friday from the school located about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

School district officials released a statement saying there was an active shooter at Santa Fe High School, and the school remains on lock down. It's still unclear whether that shooter has been taken into custody, according to a report from ABC13.

Santa Fe High School on lockdown after a situation with an active shooter on campus. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

