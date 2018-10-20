LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles.

A representative for the 82-year-old Dern says he was released Friday evening following his fall earlier in the day. The Oscar-nominated actor's representative says he is in good spirits.

No further details were released.

Dern starred in the 2013 film "Nebraska" as the character Woodrow T. "Woody" Grant, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. He also played in films "Coming Home," ''The Hateful Eight," ''Black Sunday" and "White Boy Rick."

His representative says Dern just finished filming Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The actor is currently filming Showtime's upcoming comedy series "Black Monday."

