We visited my newborn nephew in Buffalo last week — and we drove. When I travel to Washington to discuss airline service, I often take Amtrak. And I’m contemplating an upcoming trip to Boston. By bus.

As I’ve chronicled here time and again, I’m an unabashed aviation geek, a former airline employee and someone who has spent his entire adult life working in, writing about and advocating on the airline industry. But flying stopped being fun quite some time ago.

And I’m not alone. Scores of friends, family and colleagues continually express their own discontent, even when I don’t ask. Hundreds if not thousands of readers tell me the same thing. It’s the question that lies at the heart of the airline industry, yet largely goes unasked and unanswered: Are you tired of flying? And are you acting on it by taking fewer flights, or even none at all?

More than anecdotal

I hear it all the time these days, a refrain articulated by Mike Mayor, a higher-education consultant. “I fly much less,” says the former platinum member who flew “50% of the time for business, and 100% of the time for vacations.” Now Mayor explains, “I’ve never driven, trained or bicycled more in my life. For most of us, the journey matters. With the airlines the way they are, I’m not prepared to throw away 20% of my journey.”

Then there’s Starre Vartan, a science writer who travels often for “work and adventure” and has been flying since she was 6 months old. But no more. She recently took the train from New York to Seattle because contemplating getting on a plane was too depressing: “I got that ‘pit of dread’ feeling in my stomach. But the thought of three days on a train made me so happy!”

I realized we’d reached a tipping point when William Terdoslavich, a former aviation journalist colleague I’ve known for years, recently told me, “I want to avoid flying whenever possible. And I used to love flying.” Me too, brother.

Their impact — multiplied by multitudes — is being felt. Kevin Mitchell, chairman of the Business Travel Coalition (BTC), sums it up: “You can measure lots of things, but you cannot measure the business traveler who used to travel from Philadelphia to Atlanta three times a month and has found a way to cut that back to one time a month. There is no airline measurement for trips purposefully not taken.”

Corporate cutbacks

I reached out to Mitchell and he responded by conducting a survey of business travelers, asking corporate fliers if they are flying more or less than they did half a decade ago. The results were astounding — five out of six road warriors reported they have cut back on airline travel in the last five years.

Among 120 respondents, 99 said they are taking fewer flights, down from 18.7 business trips on average in 2012 to 11.7 in 2017, an overall reduction of 37.4%. The chief reasons cited by that 83% who said their flying was reduced:

* Air travel is more difficult or stressful: 43%

* My job requires less travel: 29%

* Airline industry consolidation (e.g., fewer non-stops, reduced flight frequencies and/or hub closures): 5%

* Other reasons: 24%

These trends don’t indicate improvement for the airlines anytime soon: Among those who are flying less often, only 18% reported experiencing airline improvements that may lead to an increase in business travel; 82% have not.

Some of these frequent fliers told the BTC why they are boarding fewer flights. One respondent summarized it: “Airlines continue to raise prices but service continues to go down. Every time, I feel like I am being herded like cattle. I would rather drive and not deal with the hassle, or take a train.” Another responded: “Traveling via air has become a burden and a rather unpleasant undertaking.” And one stated: “Overall quality of the air travel experience continues to decline.”

A few years ago, I asked here if the “Southwest Effect” was dead, citing the 1993 U.S. Department of Transportation study that found a low-cost carrier can do more than just capture market share, it can actually spur new demand for air travel. Well, let’s call what’s happening now the “Southwest Effect in Reverse.” Back in the 1990s, none of us could have imagined a time when U.S. airlines would be turning Americans away from travel, and shrinking rather than enlarging the total pool of fliers. But it’s happening.

Why some are grounded

What seems apparent is that airline discontent affects all types of travelers and all types of travel, vacationers and businesspeople alike. In fact, the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) has been tracking it for years, and conducted a survey of 2,201 adults in late 2017 that found most Americans believe flying is more frustrating than five years ago.

The USTA survey enlightens by breaking down what fliers say is getting worse:

* 60% cite airline fees

* 51% say overall cost

* 47% blame “airport hassles” — long lines, crowded terminals, etc.

This dovetails with the latest Consumer Reports survey of 55,000 air travelers (which I assisted in compiling); it found “for most passengers, air travel has become a constant struggle,” particularly due to add-on fees.

Yet what’s so striking is how the airlines perceive a half-empty glass as overflowing. Last month the chief economist for the lobbying group Airlines for America stated: “Travelers are taking to the skies this spring in record numbers, thanks to persistently low fares, unsurpassed levels of investment in the product, increasing competition and unprecedented access for passengers of all regions, age groups and income levels.”

Such rosy chatter ignores lost business, and how it affects millions of Americans dependent on air travel for their livelihood. Trips not taken harm workers at airports, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, car rental firms, restaurants, ground transportation networks and theme parks. Erik Hansen, USTA’s senior director of domestic policy, quantifies it: “Americans avoided 32 million trips last year because of air travel hassles, costing the U.S. economy more than $24 billion in spending.”

Choosing other modes

It can be difficult to determine if increases in other modes of domestic transportation are natural growth, or instead indicate a siphoning of former passengers discontented with airline service. But it’s worth noting that millions more Americans are choosing alternative methods of traveling, for any number of reasons.

• Highways

While airlines are carrying more passengers overall, many of us suspect that highways also seem more crowded in recent years, so I reached out to AAA. It turns out that on the busiest holidays, millions more Americans have been driving in the 21st century. Between 2001 and 2017 on the Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Thanksgiving weekends, a whopping 33 million more Americans took to the highways. Conversely, during the same four holidays across those 17 years, the airlines carried only 410,000 more passengers.

We all know the very worst aspects of airline service are exacerbated on those busy weekends — the high passenger load factors, long security lines, full overhead bins and extensive boarding delays. But the latest data from the Federal Highway Administration confirm the holidays are no fluke. In fact, travel as measured in millions of vehicle miles over the last 25 years increased by nearly half from 2.2 trillion in 1992 to 3.2 trillion in 2017.

• Amtrak

More and more Americans ride the rails, too. It’s a trend that’s been occurring for years now; according to The Brookings Institution, Amtrak ridership rose 55% between 1997 and 2012. Consider these Amtrak factoids:

* In 2017, riders took 31.7 million trips, an increase of 1.5% over 2016 and a record year since the railroad’s inception in 1971

* Between New York and Boston, trains carry more riders than all airlines combined

* Between New York and Washington, it’s three times more than all airlines combined

• Buses

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, many more Americans have been taking to the highways in buses as well. Ridership soared from 6.9 million vehicle miles in 2005 to 16.2 million in 2015. Motorcoaches now log about 751 million passenger trips annually. What’s more, buses are the only intercity transit for 14 million rural Americans not served by airlines or railroads, which is particularly noteworthy since President Trump’s budget called for the elimination of the Essential Air Service program that subsidizes rural airline flights.

What’s unclear from such raw data is how demographics further slice the numbers. For example, there’s a myth that Millennials are reluctant to obtain driver’s licenses and buy cars, but a report here last year seemingly debunked that. However, I can confirm that in the years my Millennial son was out of state attending college and serving in AmeriCorps, he chose more buses and trains than airline flights.

But is there a “sweet spot” in time or mileage that tips the scales away from air travel? Veteran travel attorney Jeffrey Miller thinks so, noting: “Most folks I know will now drive if the destination is five hours or less; it’s easier than the hassles of flying. I’m also seeing more conference calls and webinars instead of meetings.”

Are you flying less?

We’d love to hear from you:

• Are you happy overall with airline service?

• Are you unhappy but still flying just as much?

• Have you intentionally reduced your flying?

• Is there a certain trip length — in hours or miles — that makes you skip flying?

• Have you gone cold turkey to avoid the skies completely?

Leave a comment or email travel@usatoday.com to let us know your thoughts, and they may be included in a future column.

Bill McGee, a contributing editor to Consumer Reports and the former editor of Consumer Reports Travel Letter, is an FAA-licensed aircraft dispatcher who worked in airline operations and management for several years. Tell him what you think of his latest column by sending him an email at travel@usatoday.com.

