J.D. Power rates 10 best North American airlines for 2018
Which airlines have the highest customer-satisfaction ratings for 2018? J.D. Power ranked 10 North American Airlines. Five were 'traditional' carriers and five were low-cost. Scroll through to see how they rated, from lowest to highest.
No. 10: Frontier Airlines (score of 693 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 9: United Airlines (score of 708 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 8: Allegiant (score of 725 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 7: American Airlines (score of 729 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 6: Air Canada (score of 734 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 5: WestJet (score of 747 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 4: Delta Air Lines (score of 767 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 3: Alaska Airlines (score of 775 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five 'traditional' carriers.
No. 2: JetBlue (score of 812 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five low-cost carriers.
No. 1: Southwest Airlines (score of 818 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five low-cost carriers.
Analysts' EPS estimates plunged after Alaska Air gave its Q3 guidance in July.
Alaska Airlines

Add Alaska Airlines to the list of airlines raising baggage fees.

The Seattle-based carrier plans to raise baggage fees for tickets purchased on or after Dec. 5.

Alaska will charge $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for the second, in line with new prices at JetBlue, American, Delta and United, according to a new fee chart on its website. JetBlue set $30 and $40 as the new industry benchmark when it hiked its fees in August.

Alaska passengers face a bigger increase in the charge for a second bag than passengers on other airlines because Alaska has been charging $25 for the second checked bag, compared with $35 before the increase as other carriers.

Alaska is also increasing the price for a third checked bag, to $100 from $75. That is still below the $150 fee charged by American, United and Delta.

Overpacking will cost Alaska passengers more, too. The airline increased the fee for an overweight bag to $100 from $75. 

All bag fees are each way, per person.

Southwest Airlines is the only U.S. carrier offering free checked bags. Passengers are allowed to check two bags for free. Weight and size limits apply.

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 "Combi" is seen in Seattle on Feb. 12, 2017.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 "Combi" is seen being loaded with cargo in May 2015.
In this photo from Sept. 22, 2017, Alaska Airlines employee Jeff Ferguson loads cargo into the middle of a Boeing 737 Combi at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage.
This safety card from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 "Combi" shows some of the plane's unusual features.
This safety card from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 "Combi" shows some of the plane's unusual features.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 (front) is seen in May 2015.
In this photo from Sept. 22, 2017, the cargo bay of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 Combi is open at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.
In this photo from Sept. 22, 2017, Alaska Airlines employee Jeff Ferguson loads cargo into the middle of a Boeing 737-400 Combi at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 "Combi" is seen in April 2017.
A Boeing 737 Combi with Alaska Airlines arrives in Alaska at 1 a.m. to pick up 24,000 pounds of fresh fish to bring to Seattle.
This photo from Sept. 22, 2017, shows passengers boarding an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Combi from the rear stairs at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.
This photo from Sept. 22, 2017, shows Alaska Airlines employee Jeff Ferguson loading cargo into the middle of a Boeing 737 Combi at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 is seen in May 2015.
Alaska Airlines is retiring its Boeing 737-400 Combi planes, designed to be half cargo immediately behind the cockpit and then seating for 72 passengers in the rear. This photo is from Sept. 22, 2017, in Anchorage.
In this photo from Sept. 22, 2017, Alaska Airlines employees load cargo into the middle of a Boeing 737-400 Combi at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska.
This image of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 "Combi" was taken in June 2016.
