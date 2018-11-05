You can't swindle your way into the role of Han Solo.

For Alden Ehrenreich, auditioning for the lead in Solo: A Star Wars Story involved not just reciting lines, but also speaking some Shyriiwook (Wookiee language) and running dialogue with a strange stand-in for Chewbacca.

"My second (audition) I did with a dog puppet," Ehrenreich told USA TODAY at the Solo premiere in Hollywood Thursday night. "So they would have a little machine (that would bark) and I would talk to the dog," he laughed. "But the dog was a pretty good actor."

Alden Ehrenreich chatted on the carpet during the premiere of his film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Another important thing Ehrenreich felt he had to do before becoming the beloved bad-boy of the galaxy, was get original Han Solo star Harrison Ford's seal of approval.

"I think his performance in these movies is not just a performance: He really filled this role and created this role," Ehrenreich said on the carpet. "And it was really great walking out of (my meeting) with him and feeling he was really supportive and kind of gave us his blessing."

Blessed by Ford, Ehrenreich did his thing opposite Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) in the spinoff film that early viewers say showcases plenty of Solo swagger.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters May 25.

