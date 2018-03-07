Homes of the signers of the Declaration of Independence

Celebrate our nation’s founding this summer by hitting the road and visiting the birthplaces and homes of the signers of the Declaration. You’ll find them up and down the East Coast, ranging from well-known mansions and stately homes to humble dwellings and lonely markers where buildings once stood. Some are large public sites, while some remain in private hands. Each provides a window into the life of someone who was willing to risk his livelihood, and perhaps his life, by attaching his name to our founding document. Check out these historic homes in the slideshow above, put together by The History List.

