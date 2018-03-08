Drake brought humor, dance and celebrities to his music video for "In My Feelings."

The video, out Thursday, incorporates the viral #InMyFeelings dance challenge with some familiar faces, including TV personality and actress La La Anthony, who plays the rapper's love interest Keke and "The Cosby Show" actress Phylicia Rashad, who plays her mother.

The trio opens the video with a hilarious skit, where Drake is trying to pursue Keke but her protective mother shoos him away.

Once the music starts, things turn to an upbeat, New Orleans-based dance party – with familiar steps from the viral dance challenge and lots of twerking.

Other star appearances include comedian Shiggy, who is credited for starting the #InMyFeelings challenge. He is seen dancing in the video as well as playing a pesky PA in another hilarious skit towards the end of the video. City Girls’ Yung Miami and Big Freedia are also seen dancing it up to the catchy song.

Drake also gave love to some of the stars who took part in the viral challenge. Will Smith, Ciara, DJ Khaled, the Fab Five from Netflix’s "Queer Eye," Backpack Kid (whose real name is Russell Horning), the "Stranger Things" cast are all featured in the end credits.

Needless to say, this video is making us want to dance!

Watch the whole video for "In My Feelings" in the clip above.

