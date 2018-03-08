Drake brought humor, dance and celebrities to his music video for "In My Feelings."

The video, out Thursday, incorporates the viral #InMyFeelings dance challenge with some familiar faces, including TV personality and actress La La Anthony, who plays the rapper's love interest Keke and "The Cosby Show" actress Phylicia Rashad, who plays her mother.

The trio opens the video with a hilarious skit, where Drake is trying to pursue Keke but her protective mother shoos him away.

Once the music starts, things turn to an upbeat, New Orleans-based dance party – with familiar steps from the viral dance challenge and lots of twerking.

Other star appearances include comedian Shiggy, who is credited for starting the #InMyFeelings challenge. He is seen dancing in the video as well as playing a pesky PA in another hilarious skit towards the end of the video. City Girls’ Yung Miami and Big Freedia are also seen dancing it up to the catchy song.

Drake also gave love to some of the stars who took part in the viral challenge. Will Smith, Ciara, DJ Khaled, the Fab Five from Netflix’s "Queer Eye," Backpack Kid (whose real name is Russell Horning), the "Stranger Things" cast are all featured in the end credits.

Needless to say, this video is making us want to dance!

Watch the whole video for "In My Feelings" in the clip above.

Drake and Rihanna through the years
01 / 12
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Singer Rihanna (L) and rapper Drake pose onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 659513285 ORIG FILE ID: 597579536
02 / 12
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Drake presents Rihanna with the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 659513207 ORIG FILE ID: 597576074
03 / 12
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Drake presents Rihanna with the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 659513207 ORIG FILE ID: 597616122
04 / 12
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Drake presents Rihanna with the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 659513207 ORIG FILE ID: 597576062
05 / 12
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Rihanna performs on stage at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 606687817 ORIG FILE ID: 512081044
06 / 12
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Rihanna and Drake perform on stage at the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 606687899 ORIG FILE ID: 512135828
07 / 12
ORG XMIT: RH 39783 2011 GRAMMYS 2/11/2011 2/13/11 8:01:05 PM -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A -- Rihanna and Drake performs at the 2011 Grammy Awards.-- Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff (Via OlyDrop)
08 / 12
ORG XMIT: RH 39783 2011 GRAMMYS 2/11/2011 2/13/11 8:01:41 PM -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A -- Rihanna and Drake performs at the 2011 Grammy Awards.-- Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff (Via OlyDrop)
09 / 12
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singers Drake (L) and Rihanna perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 108805628 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
10 / 12
ORG XMIT: RH 39583 NBA All Star 2/19/2011 2/20/11 7:55:39 -- Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A --Rihanna performs with Drake during the 2011 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA -- Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff (Via OlyDrop)
11 / 12
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Rihanna and Drake perform during halftime of the game between the Eastern Conference All-Stars and the Western Conference All-Stars in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2011 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 109272881,109009675 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
12 / 12
The two hung out at a party in 2010, too.
