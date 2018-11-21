It's Thanksgiving eve. And before we gobble up turkey, slip into sweatpants and doze off to a Detroit Lions win, let's reflect on what we're thankful for — and recap the day's top headlines.

Food: Goodbye carb counting. This year, we sing the praises of gluttony

Consider this a permission slip: On Thanksgiving, you’re going to indulge, and you’re not going to feel bad about it. Need inspiration? We have hundreds of mouthwatering recipes at Thanksgiving.com, including a guide to the fattest, cheesiest Thanksgiving menu ever. You only live once, right? So give thanks for elastic and lean into the gluttony. An extra pound (or two) won’t hurt you.

Friends: Yes, you can celebrate sans family

If you're dreading family around the table on Thursday — and the political chatter bound to arise — why not split a bird between friends? Friendsgiving, the markedly millennial holiday, typically falls on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving or the Friday thereafter, according to the inimitable Urban Dictionary. Hosts make the turkey and friends bring the sides in a tradition popularized by an episode of "Real Housewives," or was it that turkey head episode of "Friends"? Anyway, here are 16 tips to pull off one epic Friendsgiving.

Football: First turkey, then pigskin

If you're a fan of the National Football League, Thursday might as well be Christmas. Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, we get to gorge on three football games amid Thanksgiving meals. Here's what to expect:

We didn't forget the day's news. Here are the headlines:

Deals: After the feast, it's Black Friday

Once we've downed Thanksgiving meals and multiple rounds of leftovers, the Christmas season unofficially begins with Black Friday. If you want a head start, there are already deals available. But it's not just about what you can buy: Several stores are offering free stuff. If you plan to join the Black Friday masses, you need to prepare by checking store hours for major retailers. And if your Black Friday shopping includes beauty products, you'll be grateful for our decoding of all the hubbub around these chemicals.

