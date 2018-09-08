The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is shown, in New York, Aug. 7, 2018. The camera in the Note 9 will use artificial intelligence to detect what's in a scene, whether that's food, flowers or a sunset, and to automatically tweak images to make them pop.

You’ve made one out of two decisions this week: you’re going to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note9 (from $999).

But where exactly should you buy it?

Naturally, your existing carrier may be the first place you consider. Or perhaps you’ve been itching to switch to another, and a tempting incentive may just be enough for you to pull the trigger. Or maybe buying an unlocked device direct from Samsung is the way to go?

Don’t stress, friend. The following is a look at what all the big players are offering in terms of deals, extras, and exclusives.

First, what’s all the hype about?

Galaxy Note9’s top features

Available on August 24, Samsung’s flagship productivity and creativity device is back with a handful of new features.

The 6.4-inch Galaxy Note9 includes a new Bluetooth-enabled S Pen stylus, which lets you remotely access content on your device, such as advancing through presentations in a boardroom, clicking the shutter button to take a selfie or group shot (without shaking the phone in the process), playing and pausing music (and skipping forward and back through tracks), and more. The S Pen charges up when it’s inserted back into the phone, and only takes 40 seconds to fully juice up (and lasts up to 30 minutes on a full charge).

As with last year’s model, there are dual cameras on the back, one wide-angle and the other telephoto, but smarter artificial intelligence (A.I.) lens itself to auto scene recognition. That is, when you snap a photo it will first analyze what you’re shooting – is it a person, landscape shot, or a flower – and make relevant tweaks on the fly to the lighting, color, saturation, contrast, and so on.

At 4,000mAh, the Note9’s battery is the biggest in a Samsung Galaxy device to date, providing all-day performance, says Samsung.

Internal storage options are 128 gigabytes – twice that of last year’s model – and there’s a 512GB storage option, as well. Plus, both models support expandable microSD cards as large as 512GB.

Other features include streamlined DeX support (to connect the phone to a monitor), AKG-tuned stereo speakers, wireless charging, water- and dust-resistance, and for a limited time, only Galaxy owners can download and play the mega-popular Fortnite game on an Android device.

Color options are Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple (and Midnight Black for our Canadian readers, or Metallic Copper in other markets).

Deals, deals, deals

When it comes to buying direct or through a carrier, here’s what you’re looking at.

Samsung (direct) and retailers

For $999 (128GB version), pre-orders for the unlocked smartphone begin at 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 10, and if you pre-order before August 23, you can choose a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones ($299 retail value) or, because of Samsung’s partnership with Epic Games, the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks ($150 retail value) to be used as in-game currency. One of the two options are free, or you can get both for just $99 ($449 retail value).

The 512GB phone, which includes 8 gigabytes of RAM (system memory) instead of 6GB, will be available at Samsung.com beginning August 24, for $1,249.

Galaxy Note9 will also be available at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Straight Talk Wireless, Target and Walmart.

Verizon: Buy one, get one free

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note9 start on August 10 at midnight ET and will be in stores on August 24.

It’s the same price as Samsung to buy the device outright -- $999 for the 128GB version or $1,249 for the 512GB model – but if you prefer to pay per month, it’s $41.66 a month for 24 months for the 128GB phone or $52.08 a month for 24 months for the 512GB version.

But here’s where things get real: Verizon says “for a limited time” if you buy a 128GB Galaxy Note9, get a free 128GB Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9 or S9+. Both devices require purchase on the Verizon device payment plan and one new line of service (details on its website, but a $999 promo credit applied to an account over 24 months).

Also, Verizon Up members with an active Samsung smartphone on their account are eligible for a bonus reward of $10 off Samsung accessories.

And Verizon is honoring Samsung’s pre-order deal, too, buy a Note9 through August 23 and get your choice of a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks for free, or both for $99.

Sprint: 50 percent off device

Pre-orders begin Friday, August 10, at Sprint, and Galaxy Note9 devices are expected to be delivered as early as August 22.

If you’re willing to commit to a Sprint Flex Lease, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Note9 at percent off. That’s $20.83 per month.

With Sprint Flex and its “Galaxy Forever” plan, you can choose to upgrade and return your Note9 phone after 12 payments. After 18 months, you can choose to own your phone by paying one lump sum payment or 6 monthly payments (your call).

Through August 23, choose your free pre-order bonus or either the AKG noise-cancelling headphones or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks – or take both for $99.

T-Mobile: Trade in and get half-off

Pre-orders start at midnight ET on August 10, and you can get 50 percent off the cost of the 128GB model if you trade in a qualifying device (was asked for a list, but no reply just yet).

So that’s under $500 for the 128GB Galaxy Note9, if you’re willing to part with your existing (and qualified) phone.

On an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) – where you’ll purchase the new device and pay for it over time with monthly payments – the 128GB Note9 will cost $30 a month for 24 months (with $279 down). On a Jump on Demand (JOD) plan, it’s $40 a month for 18 months ($81.99 down).

On a related note, if you want to also buy the just-unveiled Samsung Galaxy Watch ($375) on an EIP, T-Mobile will give you another half off when you add a line.

The Note9 will be in T-Mobile stores by August 24, and the Galaxy Watch will be available later this year.

As with the other carriers (and buying direct from Samsung), you can pick a pre-order bonus or either the AKG noise-cancelling headphones or the Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks, for free. Or take both for $99.

The Samsung-exclusive "Fortnite" skin.

Samsung

AT&T: Buy one, get one free

Starting August 10, AT&T customers can pre-order the Galaxy Note9 or drop into an AT&T store, but the device won’t be available until August 24.

Like Verizon, AT&T is offering a BOGO (“buy one, get one”) promo for “a limited time” (no concrete date). Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note9 and you can get another 128GB Note9 for free, or a Galaxy S9 or S9+. To qualify for this deal, however, it requires signing up for a new A&T line; the credit is applied over 30 months. (and if service is cancelled, the device balance is due). Additional details are on the website.

And the same Galaxy Note9 incentive from Samsung is applicable, too: pre-order the device between 10 and August 23, and you can choose a free pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones or a unique Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks -- or get both for $99.

AT&T says the device – and “BOGO” promo -- is also coming to its FirstNet device ecosystem, a nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders.

U.S. Cellular

In addition to the Samsung promotion – to receive the AKG earbuds or Fortnite goodies – U.S. Cellular says anyone who buys a Galaxy Note9 on a new line of service, with Device Protection, will receive $150 back in bill credits. The discount comes via a monthly bill credit, and credit approval is required.

U.S. Cellular is accepting pre-orders on August 10, but the device won’t be available until August 24 in-store and at uscellular.com.

AS with the other carriers, those who pre-order the Galaxy Note9 between August 10 and August 24 will receive either AKG noise cancelling wireless headphones or a unique Fortnite Galaxy Skin and 15,000 V-Bucks. Or both for $99.

