Wyoming’s capital city is back on the U.S. aviation map.

That will come Nov. 4, when American Airlines connects Cheyenne to its busiest hub at Dallas/Fort Worth. American regional affiliate SkyWest will operate one daily round-trip flight on 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets.

That will give Cheyenne its first passenger airline service since March, when Great Lakes Airlines abruptly shut down amid financial problems.

Now, Cheyenne passengers are again be able to book seats on scheduled airline flights out of their local airport.

The American Eagle service also returns the American Airlines brand to an airport it last served in 2012, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle of Cheyenne. That service, also to DFW, ended as American restructured under bankruptcy protection.

Cheyenne customers will be able to connect to numerous destinations via DFW, though the 9:05 a.m. departure time of the Wyoming-bound flight will limit options in that direction.

Still, Cheyenne officials tell the Tribune Eagle the expect the DFW route to appeal to the region’s “military, oil and gas and wind-energy communities.”

The new flights are expected to begin just as the Cheyenne Regional Airport gets set to finish a new 26,000-square-foot terminal.

