A suspicious package was discovered in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan Thursday morning, a day after at least seven bombs were delivered to prominent Democratic politicians and media figures.

Within the hour, the package had been removed from the location, the New York Police Department tweeted.

According to NBC News, the package was found at a downtown Manhattan site linked to Robert De Niro and is similar to the pipe bombs found a day earlier, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

The package, sent to the building housing De Niro’s Tribeca Grill and the office of his film production company, is similar to a package that included a return address that belonged to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, NBC News said. De Niro, like other targets, is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

The police department had tweeted earlier Thursday that "we are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow."

Authorities said Wednesday's pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

