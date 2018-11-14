Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rose to prominence representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal pursuit against President Donald Trump, is in police custody in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday after police responded to a domestic violence incident a day earlier and took a report, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

A call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Avenatti has been mulling a 2020 presidential run against Trump, who has denied Daniels' allegations of an affair. Avenatti had been scheduled for appearances in Vermont this weekend that were immediately cancelled following reports of his arrest, the Burlington Free Press reported.

Vermont Democrats, who planned to host two events with the lawyer Friday and Saturday, will refund ticketholders, R. Christopher Di Mezzo, the party's communications director, told the Free Press.

“We have not heard from his people, but while there is some kind of arrest and investigation to ensue," Di Mezzo said. "We’re not going to step into that arena with him."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com