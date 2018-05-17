asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset



For the second time in a week, videotape has caught what appears to be a white man going on rant against people who are different than him.

This time, it's about workers at a New York restaurant who spoke Spanish in his presence. The man's criticism then morphs into alleging the workers are in the U.S. illegally and that his taxes are supporting all of them.

The unidentified man's comments became viral on YouTube on the same day as President Trump railed against illegal immigrants at the White House, saying "these aren't people. They're animals."

At the restaurant, identified by WABC-TV as the Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan, the man starts off by complaining to an employee who appears to be a manager, "Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English."

He says it's "every person I listen to" -- pointing around the room. "It's America."

Though parts of the videotape are inaudable, he is heard saying "My guess is they are not documented."

Now he gets more personal. He blasts them for having come to the U.S. and how they "live off my money. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do is speak English."

The rant surfaces days after another video was shot at a coffee shop in Riverside, Calif. In that one, a man singles out a woman wearing a headress that covers most of her face, except for her eyes, and prods her by asking whether it's Halloween.

Then he says he doesn't like Muslims and that he fears they will try to kill him. In that one, he is denied service by a barista who said he was acting "very racist."

