WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, will be awarded Mexico’s Order of the Aztec Eagle, the country’s highest honor granted to foreigners for their service to Mexico or to humanity.

The award to Kushner was panned by some in Mexico because of his ties to Trump, who has frequently blasted the Mexican government on trade, drug trafficking and immigration issues.

The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs announced its decision Tuesday, citing Kushner’s significant contributions to negotiating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

“Mr. Kushner’s participation was decisive in beginning the process of renegotiating NAFTA, and in preventing the United States’ unilateral exit from the treaty,” the Mexican foreign affairs office said in a statement.

In August, Trump ended the nearly 25-year NAFTA trade pact linking the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and announced a new, bilateral agreement with Mexico. Canada was initially left out of the new deal, but later joined the agreement.

The new pact includes controversial stipulations such as the “rule of origin,” which requires that cars must be built with at least 75 percent parts made in North America (up from 62.5 percent under NAFTA) and that 40 to 45 percent of an automobile must be manufactured by employees earning at least $16 an hour.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Tuesday that the deal is expected to be signed this week at the G-20 summit in Argentina.

The news that Kushner will be granted the award has received criticism in Mexico, according to the Associated Press, which reports that Mexican intellectual Enrique Krauze called his government's decision an act of “supreme humiliation and cowardice.”

The AP reports that Krauze tweeted, “Kushner is the son-in-law of the man who called Mexicans ‘killers and rapists.’”

Past recipients of the Order of the Aztec Eagle included Walt Disney and Bill Gates, according to the Associated Press.

