A Baltimore police officer who brutally beat a man in a viral video resigned, the department announced.

Baltimore Police Department's Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle accepted the officer's resignation, and a second officer remains off patrol, on administrative duties, the department said Sunday. The department has not named the officers involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuggle said the incident, which occurred Saturday, "deeply disturbed" him.

The video shows a police officer speaking to a man on a sidewalk. Another officer is standing in front of the two men, talking to others on the sidewalk.

The man, responding to the officer, shouts, "For what?" The officer standing in front of them blocks the view of the camera, but the man then shouts, "Don't touch me," before the officer begins punching.

The officer hits the man with an onslaught of blows as he wrestles him onto the top of a house's front steps. He punches the man's head multiple times as he lays on the steps, eventually holding him down to the ground.

The man, who doesn't return a punch to the officer in the video, appears to bleed from his mouth as the officer holds a forearm to his face while grabbing his arm.

It's unclear why police officers responded to the scene.

Throughout the video, the second officer does not stop the officer throwing the punches.

“It seems like this officer had just decided that Dashawn was going to be his punching bag,” Warren Brown, an attorney for the man who was beaten, told The Baltimore Sun. “And this was a brutal attack that was degrading and demeaning to my client, to that community, and to the police department.”

In January 2017, Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department agreed to enter a consent decree deal that aimed to institute reforms to the city's beleaguered police department. The agreement arose out of a federal report that found widespread racial discrimination against black residents in the department's policing.

