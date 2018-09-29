An October 2018 calendar standing on a surface.

October is about more than ghosts, goblins and candy.

It's also about pizza, pasta, dessert, cookies and more.

It's National Pizza Month, National Pasta Month, National Cookie Month along with National Financial Planning Month.

The two biggest days of the month are National Taco Day on Thursday, Oct. 4 and Halloween.

Sweet savings are expected Oct. 14, which is National Dessert Day, and Oct. 17 is another carb day with National Pasta Day.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with additional deals.

Here are the best deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

National Pizza Month deals

Pizza is one of the most popular dishes and there have been a lot of recent celebrations including National Pepperoni Pizza Day and National Cheese Pizza Day, both in September. Now it's a month-long pizza party, and here are a few specials:

California Pizza Kitchen: Members of its CPK Rewards loyalty program can log onto the restaurant's website at www.cpk.com on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. PT to get one of 1,000 free Cauliflower Crust pizzas being given away.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every Monday in October, participating locations will have a 16-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza for $10. Not valid in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Hungry Howie's: Through Oct. 30, buy a large one-topping pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza with promo code LHP18. The special is to mark Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza promotion to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation and is not valid in Florida.

Papa John's: Through Oct. 28, get an extra-large two-topping pizza for $10 with promo code XLPIZZA.

Pizza Hut: The chain has expanded its Hut Rewards loyalty program and now is awarding two points for every dollar spent on purchases made in-store and online. Points can also be redeemed on more items including bread sticks.

The new official pizza sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut also has weekly deals for National Pizza Month including its limited-time, online-only large two-topping pizza deal for $7.99:

Oct. 8-14: Free breadsticks with medium or large menu-priced pizza and code BREADSTICKS2018.

Free breadsticks with medium or large menu-priced pizza and code BREADSTICKS2018. Oct. 15-21: Free dessert or side with a large menu-priced pizza and code DESSERTSOCT.

Free dessert or side with a large menu-priced pizza and code DESSERTSOCT. Oct. 22-28: 20 percent off menu-priced items with code 20OFFPIZZAMONTH.

Sbarro: Enter the chain's contest hubs.ly/H0d-3CV0 for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Ten will win.

More deals: Check social media accounts for additional deal announcements.

Oct. 12-13: Walgreens freebie

Through Saturday, get a free 8-by-10-inch photo enlargement from Walgreens photo website with promo code 8X10FALL. Make sure to choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees. Learn more at https://photo.walgreens.com.

Oct. 14: National Dessert Day

If you have a sweet tooth, Sunday is your day. Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day, which makes for the perfect excuse to choose a high calorie sugary treat. But unlike recent made-up "holidays" like National Cheeseburger Day and National Coffee Day, there are not a lot of deals specific for Sunday.

Luckily, you can get free desserts throughout the year when you join many restaurant rewards programs. Here are the deals available at participating locations.

Baskin-Robbins: Download the app for a free scoop of ice cream. In October, small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Halloween, the chain's Pizookie dessert will be $3 each, which is more than half off the regular price. No minimum purchase is required. New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Captain D's: Join the chain's VIP Rewards Program and receive a free dessert. Sign up at www.captainds.com/d-club-and-deals.

Carvel: Join the Fudgie Fanatics email club for savings.

Cinnabon: Sign up for Club Cinnabon and get a coupon for a free Minibon.

Coco's Bakery: Through Oct. 31, the West Coast chain has a pie sale going on with prices ranging from $9.99 to $10.99. Join the chain's eClub for a free slice.

Cold Stone Creamery: Join My Cold Stone Club Rewards and get a buy one, get one free Creation coupon loaded to your account.

Corner Bakery Café: Get a free dessert for signing up for the eClub at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/eclub.

Culver’s: Create a MyCulver’s account and get a free scoop.

Dairy Queen: Through Sunday, with an offer in the chain's mobile app get buy-one-get-one free sundaes. Find other deals in the app and for a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Jack in the Box: The chain is giving customers free five-piece Mini Churros with any purchase Sunday through Tuesday with unique codes. The special codes will be sent in email, on the mobile app and on the chain’s social channels.

Godiva: Get 15 percent off Patisserie Dessert Truffle Flights online or at participating boutique locations.

Krispy Kreme: Join the chain's reward program and get a free doughnut of your choice.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get free ice cream at Marble Slab or MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream for downloading the Slab Happy Rewards app.

Mimi's Cafe: Get a free, classic two pack of Mimi's muffins or croissants when you join the e-Club. Sign up at www.mimiscafe.com/eclub.

Olive Garden: Get a free appetizer or dessert with purchase of two entree and a coupon you'll get for signing up for emails.

Pizza Inn: Choose a free medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or pepperoni twists when you sign up for the rewards program.

Quiznos: Buy an eight or 12-inch sub and get a free dessert Sunday.

TGI Fridays: Join the rewards program and choose a free appetizer or dessert.

TooJay's: Get slices of cake for half-price with any purchase Sunday for dine-in and take-out orders.

Village Inn: Join the eClub for a free slice of pie.

Yogurtland: Get three ounces of frozen yogurt for free for registering for Yogurtland Real Rewards.

Oct. 17: National Pasta Day

Applebee's: For a limited time, participating locations have new neighborhood pastas that are served with a breadstick. Find the pasta varieties at www.applebees.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: For National Pasta Day, Oct. 17, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano and Fettucine Alfredo are $10.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion runs through Nov. 18. The pasta bowl starts at $10.99.

Piada Italian Street Food: The chain will serve Barilla’s Spaghetti Rigati in all restaurants all day on Oct. 17 for National Pasta Day. It’s a nationwide test of a new recipe and marks the first time the company is using a different kind of pasta since opening in 2010.

Quiznos: Also on Oct. 17, participating Quiznos will have $1 Gyro flatbreads. New and current members of Quiznos’ Toasty Points loyalty program can get a $1 Gyro flatbread Oct. 10-16 with the app. Download the app at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.

Oct. 18: Burgerim NBA meal deal

To celebrate the kick-off of the NBA season, Burgerim will have a deal on its Family Box. For one day, the box, which includes eight burgers, eight wings and fries, will be $24.99, $10 off the regular price.

Oct. 31: Halloween

Last year, Halloween brought a long list of deals and freebies, some which required dressing in costume.

Baskin-Robbins: Get any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 on Oct. 31 at participating locations. Also this month, the chain’s lineup includes the Fang-Tastic Monster Cake, Flavor of the Month Trick Oreo Treat and seasonal flavors, including Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Praline Cheesecake and Banana Nut.

Burgerim: Kids dine for 99 cents with the purchase of a regular menu-priced meal on Halloween.

Captain D's: This Halloween deal starts Oct. 26 and runs through Nov. 6. With the purchase of an adult meal and a coupon that will be posted on social media, get a kids meal for $1.99.

Chipotle: Boorito is coming back to Chipotle on Halloween. This year, customers who wear a costume from 3 p.m. to close can get a $4 entrée, which includes burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos.

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to participating locations on Halloween and get a free doughnut of your choice. The chain also has released several Halloween special doughnuts including the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut, Monster Batter Doughnut and Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut.

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Quiznos: Get free classic tots with purchase of an 8-inch sub on Halloween.

Sizzler: The Halloween festivities last a week at the chain. From Oct. 24 to Halloween, kids dressed in their Halloween costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée and beverage purchase. One free kid’s meal per adult entrée and beverage purchase.

A promotion for Applebee's Dollar Zombie drink.

Applebee's

Ongoing specials

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: Through Oct. 29, the chain is promoting a taco Family Feast. Choose from a taco pack to-go, six tacos for $21.99 or twelve tacos for $41.99.

Applebee’s: The October Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the Dollar Zombie, an electric-blue-colored drink topped with a gummy brain for $1.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille: The chain's Rumtoberfest, an event of rum-inspired dishes and cocktails, goes through Oct. 28.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in October.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Halloween, the chain's Pizookie dessert will be $3 each, which is more than half off the regular price. No minimum purchase is required. New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Burger King: For a limited time, get a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets for $1 or a dime per nugget. To celebrate the promotion, Burger King will sell a limited-edition 100-piece chicken nuggets for $10 exclusively through Postmates with free delivery through Sunday, Oct. 14 with promo code NUGGS. This Postmates offer is available at participating restaurants in Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Carvel: Through Oct. 31, save $2 off a 48-ounce or larger cake or $3 off any sheet cake with a printable coupon.

Chili’s: The Great Pumpkin is the $5 margarita of the month. The chain said it's made with Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan.

For a limited time, participating Burger King locations will sell 10-piece nuggets for $1.

Burger King

Cumberland Farms: On Fridays in October, stop by any Cumberland Farms for a free cup of coffee, in any size. Applies to the chain's 99-cents hot and iced coffee, cappuccinos and tea. No coupon is needed and limit one per customer.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

DoorDash: For a limited time, sign up for a week trial of the new DashPass subscription. With the trial, get unlimited free delivery on orders of $15 or more. The free trial can be activated at in the DoorDash app or online at www.doordash.com and no promo code is needed.

Jack in the Box: Through Dec. 10, get two croissants for $4 when you sign up for a coupon at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

Mrs. Fields: For National Cookie Month, get 15 percent off online orders through Oct. 31 with promo code COOKIE.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion runs through Nov. 18. The pasta bowl starts at $10.99. During the eight-week deal, 23,000 people will be whipping out a Never Ending Pasta Pass and eating all-they-can-eat and another 1,000 people bought annual passes. The passes sold out in less than a second.

Panda Express: In honor of the chain's 35th anniversary, through Oct. 31, get $3 off any online order $5 or more with the code HONEYISBACK.

Red Lobster: The Endless Shrimp promotion is back for a limited time.

Red Robin: For a limited time, get the Taco Tavern Double served with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.

Sonny's BBQ: Through Nov. 4 as part of its National Pulled Pork Day festivities, Sonny’s has limited-time-only pulled pork creations including the Pork ‘N Donut, which is pulled pork on top of a “Signature Sweet Tea-glazed donut drizzled with Sonny’s Sweet Sauce.” Also starting Friday, enter the Mobile VIP Club Pork Contest for a chance to win free pulled pork for a year. Enter by joining the club by texting PORK to 73165 Friday through Nov. 4.

Set your sights on this Sweeter Carolina. This mighty delicious twist on the Sweet Carolina is a part of our #NationalPulledPorkDay celebration on 10/12.



Sonic: For a limited time, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.

Taco Bell: Through Nov. 8, Taco Bell is offering first-time app and online order customers 20 percent off an order, up to $10 off. The 20 percent coupon will expire two weeks after signing up. Learn more at www.tacobell.com.

The Lost Cajun: Through Oct. 31, get half-price cups, bowls and quarts to go.

Waffle House: Through Oct. 13, get a free regular or large coffee with a printable coupon found at www.wafflehouse.com/nationalcoffeeday. The coupon states it can be "redeemed only once by the original recipient" at participating locations.

Wingstop: Through Nov. 20, Wingstop has a “Big Night In Boneless Bundle” promotion. For $15.99, get 25 boneless wings in three flavors with three dips at participating locations nationwide.

White Castle: Through Oct. 31, the Columbus-based fast-food chain has $3 Bacon Threesomes, which include three options of bacon-loaded sliders.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

