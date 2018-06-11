Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," wants you to know that her children aren't spoiled. She doesn't have a nanny or paid help.

"Of course there are times when I'm driven mad by my kids," Bialik said. But she doesn't hit, spank or slap her two children.

Citing scientific evidence in a YouTube video she recorded, the actress and real-life neuroscientist doesn't think other parents should either. It's psychologically damaging to children and often ineffective.

She also quotes a section of the Bible as a reason some people give to justify corporal punishment. She refers to Proverbs 13:24: "He who spares the rod hates the child."

"But have you never heard of hyperbole? Or historical context? In biblical times it was also totally a thing to throw stones at a disobedient son — so let's not use the Bible as our parenting guide for the 21st century," she said. "O.K.? Great."

Why laws for everybody else?

Bialik regularly makes videos where she tackles tough parenting issues like why moms are so competitive and how we're making our kids more anxious. She doesn't soft pedal anything, but makes you wonder.

About striking kids she ponders why we have laws preventing adults from being violent against each other but not children.

"You can't hit your spouse, you can't hit your student, you can't hit a stranger, you can't even hit your dog, yet we have laws protecting, defending, and justifying hitting a child. It makes no sense," she said.

