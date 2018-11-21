— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
If you've got your slippers on, coffee in hand, and aren't ready to face the crowds at massive stores like Walmart and Target today, we've got good news—all those great Black Friday deals are available from the comfort of your couch. The team at Reviewed has sorted through all their online offerings to bring you the best deals on the best products. Want to know about all the other Black Friday deals? We've got you covered.
The best Black Friday Walmart deals online
Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$218 at Walmart (Save $60): This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Xbox One X—$399 at Walmart (Save $100): The more powerful Xbox One X is at a great price right now, and it offers a full 4K gaming experience and can play 4K Blu-rays. It probably on most gamers wishlists and a great buy at this price.
Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129.99 at Walmart (Save $26.19): Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
2018 Apple iPad (Gold, 32GB)—$250 at Walmart (Save $70): You can grab the latest iPad at the lowest price of the year at Walmart right now, or find it at other retailers like Target and Costco throughout the weekend—unless they sell out.
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle—$199 at Walmart (Save $100): Get the popular 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the cult-favorite building game that's great for all ages.
These are some of other Walmart deals worthy of your attention right now:
Google Home Hub—$99 (Save $50): This deal is also available at Target.
Google Home Mini—$25 (Save $25): Also at Target.
Roku Ultra—$48 (Save $51): Seeing a pattern? Also at Target.
The best Black Friday Target deals online
Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): We've never seen such a great price on the smallest of Google's smart speakers. This deal is also available at Walmart.
Fitbit Charge 3—$119.95 at Target (Save $30): This is our favorite fitness tracker and the newest of the Charge models. The Fitbit Charge 3 has upgraded battery life and is waterproof, which is perfect for anyone who wants to be more active or track their steps. This will be the first time this model is on sale at Target, so we're loving this deal!
Roku Ultra Streaming Player—$49.99 at Target (Save $50): At half off, this is a great deal on the best media streaming devices we've ever tested. You can watch your Netflix, your Hulu, and your Amazon Video in 4K and HDR, bringing your binge-watching to the next level. This deal is also available at Walmart.
Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 at Target (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.
Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (38mm, GPS + Cellular)—$299 at Target (Save $40): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
Want more? These are the rest of Target's noteworthy deals today:
Acer Aspire E5-575T-3678 Notebook (obsidian black)—$399.99 (Save $30)
Playstation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in GOLD—$39.99 (Save $25)
Fitbit Versa—$149 (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale!
Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 (Save $300)
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook—$119.99 (Save $80): This sale ends on Saturday!
HP 14-inch Chromebook with touchscreen (white model)—$169.99 (Save $110)
KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$279.99 (Save $60): It's the same price at Amazon and Macy's too!
KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 (Save $60): Same as the Artisan, it's also available at Amazon and Macy's.
23andMe Personal Ancestry Kit with $10 gift card—$59 (Save $40.99)
