Director Ryan Coogler spilled some 'Black Panther' secrets at the Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, France – Wakandan spirit has taken over the French Riviera.

Here at Cannes Film Festival, Black Panther isn't in competition, but it's still winning the popular vote.

How so? On Wednesday night, the festival screened the Marvel blockbuster for free for the public on the packed beach. Then on Thursday, director Ryan Coogler spilled new film secrets at a Q&A packed to gills with fans, including The Weeknd and 60 students Coogler invited himself.

"I've done a lot of film festivals and a lot of talks in the past, and sometimes it can be challenging when you're in a talk and you don't see faces that look like yours," he said.

During the chat, Coogler touched on racial themes embedded in Black Panther, including the fear of death as an African-American man.

"Death is constantly around us," said the Oakland, Calif.-born director. "To the point that when I turned 30, I almost had a crisis because I never imagined seeing myself that age."

Coogler, now 31, said in America, "25 is the like magic number that you’re either dead or in jail. I saw a lot of good people who didn’t make it past that age, whether they went to prison or whether they were murdered."

In approaching Black Panther, Coogler forged an understanding that the transatlantic slave trade "represented a kind of death for us, the death of who we were. And who we are now was born when they strapped chains on our ancestors. ... For me, (Black Panther) was about acknowledging that but at the same time reclaiming that extended history as well."

Here are five other Black Panther facts Coogler revealed on stage.

'The Godfather' was a major inspiration

When Coogler sat down with Marvel to discuss Black Panther, he says they told him they were looking for a James Bond-style film. Casino Royale is Coogler's favorite (and we know Shuri makes an awesome new Q), but as the director got deeper into the research stage, "we realized we’re making a film about a guy who lives in this secretive country no one really knows about; he works with his family and his father dies and he has to fill in (that) role. (And I went), this is like The Godfather! So I realized the best way for me to look at Panther was as a crime film.

"Once we pivoted and looked at The Godfather films, that’s how a lot of things opened up for us," he said. "But it’s not something you can talk about; like, you’re making a superhero film but you want it to seem like The Godfather? I was worried about people thinking we were aiming too high."

Coogler went off the grid his first time in Africa

During his Black Panther prep, Coogler toured Africa, "a place I wanted go my whole life," he said. Beginning his trip in South Africa, he detoured from his itinerary pretty quickly.

"I was in these (fancy) Disney-approved hotels, you know what I mean?" he said, to the crowd's laughter. "So it felt like I was still in San Francisco or something. But the people who were working there, they seemed like my kind of people. I ended up hanging out with people who were loading bags, the bellmen and everything, (and) the people who worked in the kitchen. ... A bellman eventually invited me to come back and hang out and have dinner with his family."

At one point, "they passed a drink around and everyone would drink the same drink, an African beer," he remembered. "They called it their 'ritual.' But I'm like, 'We pass the bottle around the same way!' " he said, as the crowd cracked up. "It's not a beer, it's a bottle of Hennessy."

This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."

Apparently, Chadwick Boseman is a Jedi master

Even after he'd begun talks to direct Black Panther, Coogler had yet to meet Boseman, who had already originated the role in Captain America: Civil War. But the world wasn't privy to any of this, so while Coogler was at a Creed press day, T'Challa took matters in his own hands.

"I was doing a junket, so there was press crawling all over every floor of the hotel I was in," he recalled. Boseman "did some kind of Jedi Black Panther ninja move and the next thing I knew, he was knocking on my door. So we sat down and talked and I was really impressed by him."

The actor is 40 "but he doesn’t look it," Coogler says. "He’s got the wisdom of a 60-year-old."

That first meeting with Marvel surprised him

"I heard things about working with (Marvel), that it was a tough place for filmmakers," he said. Coogler's first meeting was with executive producer Nate Moore. "Nate’s black and he works at Marvel," said Coogler. "So the first thing I said was, like, 'I didn’t know black people worked at Marvel!' And he goes, 'There’s plenty of us! You just don't see us on TV.' "

Working with Marvel at large, "I found them to be really open," he said. "You've got to communicate."

He was totally overwhelmed at 'Black Panther's premiere

But not for all the reasons you'd expect. "It was intense, man. Ava (DuVernay) was there. Kendrick (Lamar) was there. George Lucas was there. So I was really nervous. But the most important thing was I had, like, 50 family members there, including my nearly 90-year-old grandmother and my nearly 90-year-old father-in-law. So we had a lot of wheelchairs," he said. "So it was a lot of pushing wheelchairs trying to find ramps. Like (maneuvering) a wheelchair (and going), 'What's up, Kendrick!' "

