636767700663235118-VPC-KEMP-VS-ABRAMS-THUMB-1-.jpg

GETTY

ATLANTA – Republican Brian Kemp opened an early lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in their bitterly fought battle for governor of Georgia as votes were counted Tuesday evening.

Kemp, 55, Georgia’s secretary of state, is trying to keep this red state in GOP hands.

Abrams, 44, a former state legislative leader, is trying to become the first Democrat elected governor here in 20 years, and the first black woman governor in the nation.

Kemp, a home builder and developer before he entered politics, has vowed to support small businesses, protect rural hospitals, raise teacher pay, defend gun rights and stop sanctuary policies for undocumented immigrants.

As Georgia's secretary of state since 2010, he takes credit for record voter turnout and registration across all demographic groups and a new online voter registration website.

Kemp, who also served in the state Senate from 2003 to 2006, has said Abrams is too extreme and too liberal for Georgia.

Abrams has promised to improve public schools, strengthen gun control, expand Medicaid and generate jobs through investment in small businesses.

She has touted her record of blocking a tax hike on the poor and middle class while serving in the Georgia House of Representatives.

The Yale-trained lawyer served in the House from 2007 to 2017, and as House minority leader from 2011 to 2017. She was the first African-American to hold that position, and the first woman to lead either party in the General Assembly.

Andrea Ness, a 29-year-old farmer in Atlanta, said she voted for Abrams because she wants Medicaid expanded.

“There’s already a rural healthcare crisis, and now there are just no more resources,” Ness said. “I have a lot of empathy for folks out in the country who are really getting hit hard by the current governor’s refusal to expand Medicaid.”

Amanda Moncrief, 29, said she voted for Kemp on Tuesday because she and her family are strong supporters of gun rights. Moncrief, who attended Trump’s rally in Macon on Sunday, said the president's endorsement solidified her decision to support Kemp.

“I chose to go with Brian Kemp because I agree with the Republican platform,” the Roberta woman said. “And I agree with everything he plans on doing.”

With polls showing a close race in the days before the election, former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey came to Georgia to campaign for Abrams last week, and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared at a rally for Kemp over the weekend.

Abrams and her supporters accused Kemp, who as secretary of state is Georgia’s top election official, of trying to suppress the Democratic vote by removing voters from the state rolls. Kemp’s office said it was investigating the state Democratic Party for what it called a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system."

Both sides denounced a racist robocall targeting Abrams.

Democrats continued to blast Kemp Tuesday when mishaps and technical problems at polling places caused long lines and lengthy waits to cast ballots.

The watchdog group Common Cause, a member of the national Election Protection coalition, said Tuesday morning it had received reports of "voting machines going down in large numbers across the state."

Voters at Pittman Park Recreation Center in southwest Atlanta reported waiting up to three hours to cast ballots. Poll workers told USA TODAY they began operations with three voting machines. Elections officials brought five more just before noon.

Gaylon Calhoun, 71, said he waited two hours to vote.

“This is purposeful,” he said. “They are diluting the black vote and it’s as simple as that.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who visited the site Tuesday morning, called it “classic voter suppression.”

“There’s a historical struggle here to protect our right to vote,” he said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com