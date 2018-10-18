A look at British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
An undated image of a British Airways Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner."
British Airways' first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner touches down at London Heathrow on June, 27 2013.
The business-class cabin of British Airways' Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.
The premium econmy cabin of British Airways' Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.
The economy cabin of British Airways' Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.
An undated photo of a British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

It’s time to put Charleston, South Carolina, on the global air travel map. The city has landed its first-ever regularly scheduled nonstop service to Europe.

That will come April 4, when British Airways launches twice-weekly nonstop service to its main hub at London Heathrow. The seasonal service will operate through Oct. 24 on British Airways’ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The route is a major coup for the airport in Charleston, now one of the smallest U.S. markets with nonstop service to Europe.

The route marks the first-ever trans-Atlantic service from the airport, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston. It also would become Charleston's only international route. The last airline to fly internationally from Charleston was Canada's Porter Air, "which briefly offered service to Toronto in 2015," the Post and Courier adds.

For British Airways, the Charleston flights continue a U.S. expansion spurt. 

“Recently we launched flights to Nashville and New Orleans and earlier this year announced a new route to Pittsburgh,” Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said in a statement. “Traveling to the States is as popular as ever, so we’re really pleased to be adding this charming city to our extensive global network and giving customers even more choice of holiday destinations.”       

Austin rolls out red carpet for British Airways' Dreamliner
British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. The cakes, provided by the W Austin’s executive pastry chef, were offered to fliers on BA's inaugural Austin departure.
The Dreamliner operating British Airways' first-ever flight to Austin touches down just before 5 p.m. local time on March 3, 2014.
One of the British Airways' first-ever passengers to check-in at Austin talks to BA staff at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 23, 2014.
The first-ever British Airways departure from Austin makes it onto the flight display board at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
The Buckland family of Austin were among those on hand to greet the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight. Jordyn, holding the sign, was excited for her grandfather's visit to Texas.
A British Airways flight attendant offers champagne to fliers in the gate area prior to the carrier's first-ever departure from Austin.
U.K. transplants Carole and Tony Harrison hold up their boarding passes that commemorate the inaugural flight while making a toast. "We're thrilled!" Carole exclaimed, saying its a much faster way to visit family in England.
Gateside balloons helped set the mood for British Airways' inaugural Austin flight on March 3, 2014.
A balloon arch installed and cakes prepared hours before British Airways' inaugural departure from Austin airport's Gate 2 on March 3, 2014.
A smiling member of British Airways' cockpit crew makes his way through the inaugural festivities ahead of the carrier's first-ever departure from London.
The pilots for British Airways' inaugural Austin-to-London flight pose for a photo ahead of the flight. The route gives Austin its first-ever trans-Atlantic service.
A Southwest jet taxis toward takeoff as media camera crews stake out their spots while waiting for British Airways' first touchdown at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
A Southwest 737 taxis past as media stake out the best spots near the runway for the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight.
The arrival of British Airways' inaugural flight on the Dreamliner was big news in Austin, as evidenced by a lining up for shots of the first landing near one of the airport's runways.
British Airways' inaugural arrival to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport nears touchdown on March 3, 2014.
British Airways first-ever flight to Austin touches down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
The Eggmen, a popular Austin band that covers Beattles songs, played from the gate ahead of BA's inaugural departure from London. It's a tip of the hat to Austin's claim as the "Live Music Capital of the World."
British Airways employees work out the last details ahead of the airline's first-ever flights to Austin on March 3, 2014.
Officials from the city, airline and airport do a ceremony ribbon-cutting before passengers boarded British Airways' inaugural Austin departure.
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
British Airways' inaugural flight was big news in Austin. Here, Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell declared the day "British Airways Day" in Austin.
The arrival of the Dreamliner is big news in most cities. That was especially true in Austin, where local media turned out to cover Austin's first-ever service to Europe.
Sean Doyle, British Airways Executive Vice President for the Americas, addresses media at a press conference discussing Austin's first-ever nonstop service to Europe.
From left, a pilot from the inaugural BA flight to Austin poses with Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell, BA America's chief Sean Doyle and a BA flight attendant. The mayor declared it 'British Airways Day' in the city.
Passengers departing on British Airways' inaugural flight to London were treated to a send-off meal with a buffet that included some British specialties.
A British Airways executive joins crew in welcoming passengers ahead of the ribbon-cutting for BA's inaugural Austin-to-London flight.
Photographers begin clicking away and TV cameras start rolling as the British Airways Dreamliner nears on its first-ever arrival to Austin.
An advertising board inside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport touts new service coming to the fast-growing Texas airport.
British Airways Dreamliner taxis toward the gate seconds after touching down to give Austin its first-ever nonstop service across the Atlantic.
Passengers arriving on British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by media eager to hear their thoughts about the city's much-heralded new nonstop to London.
British Airways passengers flying through Austin will be able to enjoy the airport's live-music performances at stages like this one, seen just inside the airport's security checkpoints.
American, a key British Airways partner, also has a big presence at Austin's airport. BA officials said helped make Austin more attractive for its just-launched London service.
Downtown Austin is seen in the background as a street sign promoting British Airways' new service hangs on the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin.
British Airways now takes its place among the curbside signs at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

British Airways marks 60 years of trans-Atlantic jet flights
Peggy Thorne (center) at the British Airways Global Learning Academy with Sophie Picton (left) and Nadine Wood (right).
A historical photo shows a BOAC De Havilland DH106 Comet 4 on Oct. 4, 1958.
A beautiful cutaway model of the BOAC Comet 4, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
A vintage BOAC add for the airline's trans-Atlantic service.
A beautiful cutaway model of the BOAC Comet 4, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
A vintage BOAC add for the airline's trans-Atlantic service.
A model of the BOAC Comet 4, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
A commemorative plate reveals a copy of The New York Times article proclaiming the start of the jet era as BOAC launches jet service across the Atlantic on Oct. 4, 1958. The plate is inside the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
An early brochure illustrates some of the on board passenger experience on the early BOAC Comet jets, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
A first flight certifiate from the very first commercial jet flight in 1958 on BOAC's Comet 1 airplane, seen at British Airways's museum, the Speedbird Centre on October 3, 2018.
A first flight certificate from the very first commercial jet flight in 1958 on BOAC's Comet 1 airplane, seen at British Airways's museum, the Speedbird Centre on Oct. 3, 2018.
Former BOAC flight attendant Peggy Thorne shows her flight map from the first trans-Atlantic jet flight, flown on Oct. 4, 1958, at a celebration at British Airways' London headquarters on Oct. 3, 2018.
A BOAC Comet sits on display as part of the British Airliner Collection.
British Airways' first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner touches down at London Heathrow on June, 27 2013.
