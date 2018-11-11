Build-a-Bear Workshop has announced two 2018 Black Friday deals and you can score an array of plush toys for only $6.

The BFD — big, furry deal sale — will allow parents and grandparents to knock out their holiday lists both online and in-stores.

How to get the deals

Build-a-bear is offering two deals. So if you're starting to plan your holiday shopping, keep in mind that these deals are either limited in how many you can purchase or by how long they stay in stock. Plan accordingly.

The doorbuster deal

#BLACKFRIDAY DOORBUSTER REVEAL! Our adorable Snow Hugs Penguins will be just $6/£6 each in stores and online on 11/23 only! It’s just one of many Big Furry Deals for Black Friday this year –join our Bonus Club to be get all the exciting announcements! https://t.co/hZHrGr84ci pic.twitter.com/RsPwugixCy — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) November 5, 2018

On Friday, Nov. 23, guests who visit a store or buildabear.com, can score a 12-inch pink or black Snow Hugs Penguin plush for $6, plus tax. Outfits and accessories are sold separately.

The penguins are limited to two per person, while supplies last.

If you go to the store, it's best to arrive early as past Build-a-Bear sales have gotten crazy busy and supplies have run out.

BOGO deal

If Penguins are cute, but the child you were buying for has his or her heart set on another furry friend — that's OK. Build-a-Bear has $6 options for you, too.

Also on Friday, Nov. 23, the store has a Buy One, Get One deal. Buy one furry friend for $6, plus taxes, and receive another of equal or greater value, while supplies last.

Unfortunately, the two deals can not be stacked.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Black Friday hours will vary by location. Check with the local stores in your area for hours.

